The 5 at 5: Thursday

Source: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ABORTION: TDs have once again been debating the report of the Committee on the Eighth Amendment.

2. #STORMONT: Last-ditch talks to restore the North’s power-sharing executive are to start next week.

3. #DRINK DRIVING: The Dáil voted in favour of the Road Traffic Amendment Bill today, but Shane Ross accidentally voted against his own legislation.

4. #DOLORES O’RIORDAN: A post-mortem on The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan is due to take place in London today.

5. #STORMY: Three people have died in the Netherlands following violent storm winds.