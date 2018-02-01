The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RAPE TRIAL: A woman who alleges she was raped by two international rugby players told friends she initially didn’t want to report the attack as she wouldn’t be believed.

2. #DISCLOSURES TRIBUNAL: Former justice minister Frances Fitzgerald has been giving her second day of evidence about what she know about the garda strategy in relation to Maurice McCabe.

3. #EIGHTH AMENDMENT: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said that he is against the proposal to allow abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy without restriction.

4. #VOTING RIGHTS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Seanad should be allowed to elect senators from Northern Ireland.

5. #CONCERTS: An application is to be made for a fourth gig at Croke Park this summer, under a current agreement three are allowed.