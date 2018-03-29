The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RALLY: Protesters gathered around the country over the treatment of women in the criminal justice system.

2. #EVERYDAY I’M SHUFFLING: Micheál Martin announced a surprise Fianna Fáil front-bench reshuffle – here’s who got what job.



3. #KILKENNY: The priest at the funeral of Elisha Gault urged young people to turn off their phones and find a support network.

4. #FILTHY: A homeless family described being “bitten by bed bugs” in a hotel room.

5. #ON THE RISE: The Taoiseach has declared the homeless and housing crisis a national emergency.