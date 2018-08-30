The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GETTING CROWDED: Businessman Peter Casey has announced his intention to seek a nomination for the presidency, the third former Dragon’s Den star to do so.

2. #CONVICTED: Freddie Thompson been found guilty of the murder of David Douglas by judges at the Special Criminal Court.

3. #ANA KRIEGEL: A second teenage boy accused of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel has been sent forward for trial.

4. #VANDALISED: Gardaí have begun an investigation after a number of headstones were damaged in Bluebell Cemetery in Dublin 12.

5. #LIKE A VIRGIN: Irish station TV3 is no more as of today after a rebrand of the station and its sister channels as Virgin Media.