Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 23 August, 2018
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 4:49 PM
1 hour ago 1,490 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4198268
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PAPAL VISIT: Businesses in Dublin are “nervous” ahead of this weekend’s papal visit and have complained about the “uncertainty” surrounding footfall in the capital.

2. #ABORTION: Leaflets making links between abortion and breast cancer have been spotted on display in the main exhibition hall of the RDS.

3. #BREXIT: The UK’s Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab says Britain and the European Union have reached agreements on about 80% of issues relating to Britain’s departure from the EU.

4. #FRANCE: A knife attacker has killed one person and seriously injured two others in a town about 30 kilometres southwest of Paris.

5. #RYANAIR: An agreement has been reached between Irish pilots and Ryanair over the ongoing industrial dispute, the union Fórsa has said.

