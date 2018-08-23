The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PAPAL VISIT: Businesses in Dublin are “nervous” ahead of this weekend’s papal visit and have complained about the “uncertainty” surrounding footfall in the capital.

2. #ABORTION: Leaflets making links between abortion and breast cancer have been spotted on display in the main exhibition hall of the RDS.

3. #BREXIT: The UK’s Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab says Britain and the European Union have reached agreements on about 80% of issues relating to Britain’s departure from the EU.

4. #FRANCE: A knife attacker has killed one person and seriously injured two others in a town about 30 kilometres southwest of Paris.

5. #RYANAIR: An agreement has been reached between Irish pilots and Ryanair over the ongoing industrial dispute, the union Fórsa has said.