The 5 at 5: Tuesday

1. #ABLAZE: An enormous fire continues to rage in a flagship Belfast Primark store housed in a historic 230-year-old building.

2. #SET THE DATE: The presidential election is to be held on Friday, 26 October, it has been confirmed.

3. #LUCAN: A 13-year-old boy accused of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel has been sent forward to trial.

4. #RURAL IRELAND: An Post has announced the closure of 159 rural post offices across 25 counties.

5. #BREXIT: Theresa May has said that a no-deal Brexit “wouldn’t be a walk in the park” but “wouldn’t be the end of the world”.