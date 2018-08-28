This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 28 Aug 2018, 5:07 PM
50 minutes ago 1,647 Views No Comments
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ABLAZE: An enormous fire continues to rage in a flagship Belfast Primark store housed in a historic 230-year-old building. 

2. #SET THE DATE: The presidential election is to be held on Friday, 26 October, it has been confirmed.

3. #LUCAN: A 13-year-old boy accused of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel has been sent forward to trial.

4. #RURAL IRELAND: An Post has announced the closure of 159 rural post offices across 25 counties.

5. #BREXIT: Theresa May has said that a no-deal Brexit “wouldn’t be a walk in the park” but “wouldn’t be the end of the world”.

Rónán Duffy
