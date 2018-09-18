The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA: ‘Sweeping reform’ of policing has been recommended.

2. #STATUS ORANGE: The first named winter storm is due to arrive overnight, with gusts of 120 km/hr forecast.

3. #ARAS18: Michael D Higgins has refused to say whether he’ll take part in presidential debates, as Peter Casey edged closer to a nomination.

4. #BREXIT TALKS: The Irish backstop is top of the agenda as Brexit negotiations stepped up a gear.

5. #BUDGET2019: Workers across all salary levels are paying more tax than they did 10 years ago.