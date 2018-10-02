The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: The Taoiseach criticised Arlene Foster after she said the Good Friday Agreement wasn’t untouchable.

2. #DELAYED PAYMENT: The problem over the payment of child benefit to Irish parents has been resolved following an industry-wide banking issue.

3. #FORE SHOUT: A spectator has lost the sight in her eye after being hit by a gold ball at the Ryder Cup.

4. #RACE FOR THE ÁRAS: Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy officially launched his campaign today, defending his background in business.

5. #FANNING THE FLAMES: Dublin City Council is to spend €3 million on fanzones for four Euro 2020 games to be played in Dublin.