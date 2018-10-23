This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Naruedom Yaempongsa
Image: Shutterstock/Naruedom Yaempongsa

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TUAM BABIES: The Government announced that a full forensic excavation of the mother and baby home in Tuam will take place.

2. #FOUND: Gardaí confirmed that partial remains discovered in Co Clare, in 2001 have now been identified as those of Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan, who went missing in Limerick in 2000.

3. #SAUDI: Turkish President said journalist Khashoggi killing was planned ‘days in advance’ as he demanded that his killers face justice.

4. #GUILTY: A 31-year-old man was found guilty of the murder of Dermot Byrne in Swords last year.

5. #CHARGED: A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murdering Amanda Carroll who was found dead in her apartment in Dublin on Sunday.

