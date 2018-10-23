The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TUAM BABIES: The Government announced that a full forensic excavation of the mother and baby home in Tuam will take place.

2. #FOUND: Gardaí confirmed that partial remains discovered in Co Clare, in 2001 have now been identified as those of Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan, who went missing in Limerick in 2000.

3. #SAUDI: Turkish President said journalist Khashoggi killing was planned ‘days in advance’ as he demanded that his killers face justice.

4. #GUILTY: A 31-year-old man was found guilty of the murder of Dermot Byrne in Swords last year.

5. #CHARGED: A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murdering Amanda Carroll who was found dead in her apartment in Dublin on Sunday.

Comments are off for legal reasons.