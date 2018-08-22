The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DISMISSED: A High Court judge dismissed an action aimed at blocking the PSNI’s Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris from becoming the next Garda Commissioner.

2. #POPE VISIT: It was confirmed this afternoon that the Pope will parade through Dublin city centre on Saturday.

3. #NONE TOO PLUSSED: From September, Dublin Bus will no longer give you change when you overpay for your fare.

4. #MADE UP: Trump has accused his former lawyer of making up stories to get himself a plea deal.

5. #INCHICORE: Two brothers were hospitalised after a stabbing incident in Inchicore, Dublin.

