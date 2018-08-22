This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 22 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 22 Aug 2018, 4:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,780 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4196041
Image: Shutterstock/Maslin_CEO
Image: Shutterstock/Maslin_CEO

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DISMISSED: A High Court judge dismissed an action aimed at blocking the PSNI’s Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris from becoming the next Garda Commissioner.

2. #POPE VISIT: It was confirmed this afternoon that the Pope will parade through Dublin city centre on Saturday.

3. #NONE TOO PLUSSED: From September, Dublin Bus will no longer give you change when you overpay for your fare.

4. #MADE UP: Trump has accused his former lawyer of making up stories to get himself a plea deal.

5. #INCHICORE: Two brothers were hospitalised after a stabbing incident in Inchicore, Dublin.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Three days out from visit, Pope Francis confirmed for parade through Dublin city centre
    29,477  136
    Fora
    1
    		Cosmetics giant Coty's Irish unit made a million-euro profit the year it cut 200 jobs in Tipperary
    63  0
    The42
    1
    		Done deal? 16-year-old Hoops keeper joins Manchester City on €400k deal - report
    10,104  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Madonna says people were 'too quick to judge' that Aretha speech...it's The Dredge
    2,423  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HIGH COURT
    High Court dismisses case to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    High Court dismisses case to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    Civil servant fighting compulsory retirement at 65 takes case to the High Court
    Judge to decide tomorrow if challenge to new Garda Commissioner's appointment will go ahead
    GARDAí
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    DUBLIN
    Father Pat Noise, James Joyce and The Chieftains: 12 of Dublin's most interesting wall plaques
    Father Pat Noise, James Joyce and The Chieftains: 12 of Dublin's most interesting wall plaques
    Three days out from visit, Pope Francis confirmed for parade through Dublin city centre
    13 cases of measles in Dublin's north inner city in recent weeks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie