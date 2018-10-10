The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FUNERAL: Hundreds gathered at St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin to pay their respects and remember Emma Mhic Mhathúna.

2. #GAY CAKE ROW: The UK’s Supreme Court has found in favour of Ashers Bakery, who refused to bake a cake containing a slogan supporting gay marriage.

3. #STORM CALLUM: A Status Orange weather alert has been issued for coastal counties from tomorrow due to an approaching storm.

4. #DR. MITCHELL’S HOUSE: Two men have been arrested in connection with a fire at a landmark building in Kilkenny city centre.

5. #GULF OF MEXICO: Hurricane Michael is now forecast to slam ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane later today.