The 5 at 5: Wednesday

1. #CHILD’S PLAY: A Fine Gael Minister has said the confidence-and-supply arrangement should be renewed, calling talk of an election “childish”.

2. #NO VOTE: A referendum on whether to remove the reference to women in the home from the Irish Constitution is to be delayed.

3. #SALISBURY POISONING: UK police believe they have identified two Russian men responsible for using a nerve agent in Salisbury in March.

4. #RYANAIR STRIKES: Ryanair pilots in Ireland have voted in favour of accepting a collective agreement deal reached with the company last month.

5. #LOS ANGELES: Prosecutors say they will not file sexual assault charges in cases against actors Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal, and Anthony Anderson.