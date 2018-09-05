This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 September, 2018
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 4:54 PM
By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 4:54 PM
http://jrnl.ie/4220801
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHILD’S PLAY: A Fine Gael Minister has said the confidence-and-supply arrangement should be renewed, calling talk of an election “childish”.

2. #NO VOTE: A referendum on whether to remove the reference to women in the home from the Irish Constitution is to be delayed.

3. #SALISBURY POISONING: UK police believe they have identified two Russian men responsible for using a nerve agent in Salisbury in March.

4. #RYANAIR STRIKESRyanair pilots in Ireland have voted in favour of accepting a collective agreement deal reached with the company last month.

5. #LOS ANGELES: Prosecutors say they will not file sexual assault charges in cases against actors Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal, and Anthony Anderson.

