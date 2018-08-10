Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Longford

EVERY CORNER OF Ireland has something unique to showcase – but how much of it have you seen?

Longford

1. Corlea Trackway visitor centre, Kenagh

The trackway is the largest of its kind to have been uncovered in Europe and the visitors centre here focuses on Iron Age life, relating to the bogs.

The centre at the corlea bog houses a preserved section of the trackway, there is also an audio-visual presentation and guides are available to answer questions.

Amenities: There is full wheelchair access, toilets, parking and a picnic area on site.

Opening hours and costs: The centre is open daily from 10am-6pm and admission is FREE.

Corlea trackway

2. Ardagh Village

This historic village was built by architect John Rawson Carroll during the Victorian era.

St Brigid also spent time in Ardagh and Ardagh House was built in the early 1700s

Visitors can explore the Ardagh heritage centre where local artwork is on display.

Amenities: The centre has toilet facilities, refreshments and full wheelchair access.

Opening hours and costs: The centre is FREE to visit but donations are accepted. The centre is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-1pm, Thursday 12-4pm and weekends from 12-5pm.

Ardagh heritage

3. The Edgeworth Literary Trail

The Edgeworth literary trail is a guided walking tour which covers writers such as Walter Scott William Wordsworth, Oliver Goldsmith, Oscar Wilde.

The tour includes a visit the grounds of Edgeworthstown House, ancestral home of novelist Maria Edgeworth.

In St John’s Church and graveyard is the Edgeworth family tomb as well as the grave Oscar Wilde paid many visits to, that of his beloved sister.

Amenities: Wheelchair users can be accommodated at most points on the tour.

Opening hours and costs: Pre booking is required and the tour is priced at €5 per adult, family €15 and children over five are free.

4. Battle of Ballinamuck visitor centre

Ballinamuck is the location of the final battle of the 1798 Rebellion and the exhibition here explains the social and political background to the historic battle.

Visitors can enjoy a trail to the main battle sites and a visitor centre located in former RIC barracks.

There is also a 1798 remembrance garden.

Amenities: There is wheelchair access to the centre, a car park and restaurant facilities close by.

Opening hours and costs: Tours can be arranged anytime and the centre is FREE to visit but donations are welcome.

Statue at Ballinamuck Source: Shutterstock/John And Penny

5. The Royal canal greenway



Work began on building the canal here in 1790 and today there is a greenway for visitors to enjoy.

Visitors can walk or cycle along countryside trails on the 35 km stretch of flat terrain.

Along the way explorers will find St Mel’s Cathedral, writer Oliver Goldsmith’s family home and St John’s Church.

Amenities: There are café and toilet facilities in towns along the greenway. There is wheelchair access to a limited number of trails along the greenway.

Opening hours and costs: Open daily FREE of charge.

Royal Canal

Thanks to Longford County Council heritage officer Máiréad Ní Chonghaile for her recommendations.

