  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fleetwood Mac confirms that Lindsey Buckingham is out of the band

Buckingham joined the band with then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks in 1974.

By Associated Press Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 7:59 AM
33 minutes ago 4,679 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3949390
From left: Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood
Image: Evan Agostini
From left: Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood
From left: Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood
Image: Evan Agostini

THE SINGER-GUITARIST Lindsey Buckingham is out of Fleetwood Mac.

In a statement the band said that Buckingham will not be on their new tour. The announcement came in two terse sentences at the bottom of a long news release announcing the new concerts.

“Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour,” the statement said. “The band wishes Lindsey all the best.”

He’ll be jointly replaced by Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers.

Buckingham joined the band with then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks in 1974 and the two became the central faces, voices and songwriters of the group for the four decades that followed.

Fleetwood Mac - American Music Awards - Los Angeles Mick Fleetwood with Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Lindsey Buckingham in Los Angeles in 1978 Source: Phil Roach

Buckingham sang and either wrote or co-wrote hits like Go Your Own Way, Tusk and The Chain.

Buckingham left the band once before in 1987, returning for a tour in 1996 and remaining a steady member since.

No details were given on what led to the latest split. Buckingham’s agent referred requests for comment back to a publicist for Fleetwood Mac, who said it wasn’t yet clear how to reach Buckingham for a reaction.

2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Fleetwood Mac - New York Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The 68-year-old released an album and played a series of dates with the band’s Christine McVie last year.

Fleetwood Mac used most of the news release announcing the departure to tout its two new members.

“We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realise that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style,” Mick Fleetwood, the drummer who co-founded the band in 1967, said in the statement. “We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound.”

Finn said the group contacted him only very recently, and he was stunned to suddenly find himself a member.

“Two weeks ago I received a wonderful invitation to be a part of a truly great band,” Finn said in a statement. “A few days later I was standing in a room playing music with Fleetwood Mac. It felt fresh and exciting, so many great songs, a spectacular rhythm section and two of the greatest voices ever. Best of all, we sounded good together. It was a natural fit. I can’t wait to play.”

The two voices Finn refers to are those of Nicks and McVie, who will be on the tour along with fellow longtime members Fleetwood and John McVie.

For Campbell, the new venture will be his first return to touring since the death in October of Petty, his musical partner of 42 years. Campbell was a founding member of the Heartbreakers in 1975, and played with them until just days before Petty died. The pair already had ties to Fleetwood Mac. They wrote and played on Nicks’ 1981 hit Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'And the other fella fiddles with kids. They’re the kind of f*****g headbangers I’m dealing with'
95,300  0
2
Two tourists (60s) have died after a pony and trap incident at Kerry's Gap of Dunloe
63,925  66
3
Hero garda saves the life of newborn baby whose face 'had turned blue'
43,557  36
Fora
1
A Dutch company claims Dublin Airport's owner 'acted unlawfully' over a €50m tender
863  0
2
Poll: Are traditional business dress codes outdated?
308  0
3
Billion-euro Dublin company Keywords is buying up firms that make music for video games
243  0
The42
1
Alice Kinsella, daughter of ex-Ireland midfielder Mark, strikes gymnastics gold for England
28,391  29
2
'We were on a replay and missed a goal': Why TG4 made the call to introduce new in-game feature
27,614  17
3
'I didn't actually speak to Brian Cody for the whole six months I was out there'
25,036  1
DailyEdge.ie
1
The Room To Improve 'best bits' episode had everyone missing quantity surveyor Patricia
10,623  0
2
Aoibhín Garrihy defended herself for climbing a mountain in Kerry while seven months pregnant
7,594  5
3
Olly Murs has hinted that the terror scare he tweeted about last year was a cover-up... It's the Dredge
7,232  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Manchester bank robber armed with bomb and claiming to be ISIS member jailed for 19 years
Father sentenced to a month in jail after son missed at least 243 days of school in three years
DUBLIN
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Gardaí looking for dashcam footage after garda dragged by jeep
Men charged with robbery after gardaí spot them jumping into a car outside Dublin shop
PSNI
Man charged after pregnant woman is smashed over head with bottle during burglary
Man charged after pregnant woman is smashed over head with bottle during burglary
Parties unite to condemn 'thugs' who set a Sinn Féin councillor's car on fire in Derry
Pregnant woman has bottle smashed across her head by burglar in Co Down

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie