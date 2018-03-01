  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 1 March, 2018
Tidal surge shuts down Dart in Dublin and sparks warnings in Cork

Cork City Council has issued a warning about flooding in low lying areas.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 2:30 PM
3 hours ago 50,786 Views 12 Comments
Flooding at Salthill & Monkstown Dart Station.
Image: Irish Rail
Flooding at Salthill & Monkstown Dart Station.
Flooding at Salthill & Monkstown Dart Station.
Image: Irish Rail

POWERFUL SPRING TIDES are affecting coastal areas leading authorities to suspend trains and issue warnings.

A tidal surge flooded the tracks at the Salthill & Monkstown Dart station in Dublin and led to the cancellation of Dart services between Pearse Station and Bray.

Irish Rail provided alternative buses for rail customers on the affected route. RTE’s Barry Lenihan tweeted video footage of the flooding.

Earlier today Dún Laoghaire harbour closed public access to both the East and West piers as waves were crashing over the top of the piers.

Following a warning yesterday Cork City Council said there still remains a risk of tidal flooding in parts of the city.

It is expected that the main impact of the flooding will be confined to traffic movement and parking in the lowest lying areas.

The council is advising residents and businesses to monitor developments and take precautions.

High tides in Cork are predicted for the following times:

  • Today at 5.17pm
  • Tomorrow at 5.41am and 6.02pm
  • Saturday at 6.26am and 6.44pm
  • Sunday at 7.06am and 7.23pm
  • Monday at 7.45am

All public transport in Ireland has now been suspended as the country braces for adverse weather conditions from Storm Emma and the Beast from the East to worsen.

A status Red warning is in place for the entire country for today and tomorrow. Services are expected to resume on Saturday but no decision will be made until tomorrow.

READ: Here are the stores, banks and post offices closing today due to the weather

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

