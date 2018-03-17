  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Meeting held before Florida bridge collapsed deemed cracks 'not a safety issue'

Investigators are attempting to determine if the cracks led to the collapse.

By Associated Press Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 6:43 PM
49 minutes ago 3,047 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3910711

At Least 6 Dead After Collapse Of Pedestrian Bridge In Miami The scene of the bridge collapse. Source: Joe Raedle/Getty

TWO VEHICLES CONTAINING three bodies were removed from the wreckage of the Miami bridge which collapsed on Thursday as authorities continued to remove debris in attempt to recover at least four cars still trapped.

Police used cameras to locate five bodies in the ruble of the pedestrian bridge under construction at Florida International University (FIU). Authorities were carefully trying to get to remaining victims.

At least six people were killed when the structure fell onto a busy highway two days ago.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the collapse and whether cracking that was reported just before the span fell contributed to the bridge failure.

An engineer left a voicemail two days before the collapse to say some cracking had been found at one end of the concrete span, but the voicemail wasn’t picked up until after the collapse, Florida Department of Transportation (DOT) officials said yesterday.

At Least 6 Dead After Collapse Of Pedestrian Bridge In Miami Source: Joe Raedle/Getty

The voicemail left on a landline wasn’t heard by a state DOT employee until Friday because the employee was out of the office on an assignment, the agency said in an email.

In a transcript released last night, Denney Pate with FIGG Bridge Group says the cracking would need repairs “but from a safety perspective we don’t see that there’s any issue there so we’re not concerned about it from that perspective”.

FIU released a statement today saying representatives from the university and DOT met with a FIGG engineer for two hours on Thursday morning to discuss the cracking and determined there wasn’t a safety issue.

The bridge fell soon afterward.

FIU said:

The FIGG engineer of record delivered a technical presentation regarding the crack and concluded that there were no safety concerns and the crack did not compromise the structural integrity of the bridge.

At a press conference, officials from the National Transportation Safety Board said they have just begun their investigation, and cannot yet say whether any cracking contributed to the collapse.

They also said workers were trying to strengthen a diagonal member on the bridge when it collapsed.

Richie Humble, who studies at FIU, was riding in a car under the pedestrian bridge when he heard a long creaking noise coming from the structure that spanned a busy Miami-area highway.

It sounded different from anything he had ever heard before. Humble said in a phone interview with The Associated Press:

I looked up, and in an instant, the bridge was collapsing on us completely. It was too quick to do anything about it.

Once Humble realized he was alive, he also realized that he could not get to Duran. He called to her but got no response. A group of men outside the car started yelling at him to try crawling through the rear window.

He couldn’t squeeze through because the window was crushed. The men outside grabbed a wooden plank and pried open the rear door to pull him free, he said.

) on March 16, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Source: Joe Raedle/Getty

“I was trying to get people to realize my friend was still in there,” he said.

He suffered cuts to his leg from glass and a slight fracture to a vertebra, but he was able to walk away from the scene.

Scheduled to open in 2019, the bridge would have provided safe passage over a canal and six lanes of traffic and created a showpiece architectural feature connecting the campus of FIU with the community of Sweetwater, where many students live.

Read: At least six dead after bridge collapses on highway in Florida >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Met Éireann issues orange snow-ice warning for Sunday along the east coast
60,678  25
2
'A very nice gesture': Mike Pence tells Leo Varadkar that his partner Matt would be welcome in his home
52,476  169
3
Couple wrongly accused of 'Gone Girl'-style fake kidnapping reach €2 million settlement
44,637  10
Fora
1
'We need to watch out': Fewer tourists think Ireland is good value for money
172  0
2
What tough new data protection rules mean for business emails
169  0
3
What a Lego professor says Irish startups can learn from the toymaker's resurrection
44  0
The42
1
As it happened: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
68,793  80
2
As it happened: Na Piarsaigh v Cuala, All-Ireland senior club hurling final
67,945  5
3
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London
40,436  87
DailyEdge.ie
1
Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett both had 'penis facials' to make them look younger
8,733  1
2
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
8,730  0
3
Just 9 pictures of Michael D. Higgins having a ball on St. Patrick's Day
3,270  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
The 9 at 9: Friday
Mayo man foils petrol station robbery by tackling suspect to the ground
GARDAí
Man (40s) arrested in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Man (40s) arrested in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Cocaine and cannabis worth €1.4m seized in Dublin
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records
DUBLIN
Delays to Dart services in Dublin due to flooding
Delays to Dart services in Dublin due to flooding
Board of management 'knew nothing' about Christian Brothers' plan to sell part of school playing fields
Two men jailed for punching and kicking a female wheelchair user outside her home
IRELAND
'Johnny just didn't want to do it the same way as ROG': Schmidt hails old heads in clinical win
'Johnny just didn't want to do it the same way as ROG': Schmidt hails old heads in clinical win
Schmidt seals status as Ireland's greatest ever coach with Grand Slam success
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie