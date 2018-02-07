Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter

ARE YOU A skilled journalist who wants to get to the heart of what makes Ireland’s most interesting companies and business personalities tick?

Fora, the business news site from Journal Media, the company behind TheJournal.ie, The42 and DailyEdge.ie, is hiring a full-time staff reporter to join our Dublin office.

You will join a company that, in less than seven years, has grown to become Ireland’s leading online source of news and home to some of the most talented media people in the country.

At Fora, we tell the stories behind Ireland’s fastest-growing businesses, from in-depth features to old-fashioned scoops and powerful personal insights.

As part of our hard-working team, you’ll be expected to generate fresh ideas and turn them into engaging stories that anyone with an interest in business will want to read.

What you need:

A minimum of two years’ reporting experience

A degree in journalism or equivalent industry experience

A keen interest in business and the desire to break stories that matter to our readers

An understanding of Fora’s style and editorial approach

Main responsibilities:

Producing original story ideas and conducting interviews with Irish business leaders

Contributing to our day-to-day coverage, including writing accurate and engaging articles and headlines, and selecting images

Publicising your work via our social media profiles

The ideal candidate will have:

Previous experience reporting on business or the startup/tech sectors

The ability to produce clean, engaging copy to tight deadlines

A track record of working independently and building a strong network of contacts

Previous experience working in a digital newsroom or a daily news environment

A passion for news and current affairs, with the ability to pick interesting angles for stories that go beyond the press release

An appreciation for how social media can be used as both a newsgathering tool and to engage with readers

To apply

To apply for this position please send us your CV, a cover letter explaining why you want to join the Fora team and at least three published examples (links or clippings) that you think best represent your work.

Applications should be sent to peter@fora.ie. The closing date for applications is Friday, 16 February 2018. All applications will be treated in strict confidence.