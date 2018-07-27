This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 27 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gap in law means watchdog can't probe complaints after a TD has left office

SIPO wants the law changed so it has the power to investigate complaints which come to light after a politician has left office.

By Christina Finn Friday 27 Jul 2018, 6:20 AM
52 minutes ago 1,603 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4149101
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE STATE’S ETHICS watchdog said there is a gap in the law which means it does not have the power to investigate breaches by TDs who have left office.

The lacuna in the law relates to breaches in ethics law while a politician was a member of either the Seanad or Dáil, but was only highlighted after they left.

In its annual report, the Standards in Public Office (SIPO) states that during 2017, the commission examined a complaint where information came to light indicating that there may have been a contravention of the Ethics Acts by a former member of the Dáil.

However, under the current legislation the body said there is no mechanism for examining possible contraventions by a member of the Oireachtas (other than a Minister or Minister of State) in circumstances where the matter is highlighted after the member is no longer an office holder.

The report states the commission has “no authority” in relation to the actions or conduct of a sitting TD who is not an office holder, adding that the legislation also does not allow complaints to be made about former office holders to the Dáil Committee on Members’ Interests.

Breach in ethics

The commission has called for the legislation be amended to expressly deal with situations where a TD or senator may have contravened their obligations under the law and the matter only comes to light after the member has left office.

The commission, who oversees the register in which individuals, organisations, companies and PR agencies must file returns to about their lobbying activities each year, has repeated its concerns about how it is too easy for senior public servants to leave their roles and immediately move into lobbying positions.

Public servants can apply for an exemption to this “cooling off” period if their new job will not involve direct lobbying of their previous employers. Last year, five workers from government departments sought to have their ‘cooling-off’ period either reduced or waived.

Appointments to senior office

The watchdog has called for an amendment to the Ethics in Public Office Acts to require public bodies to provide timely information regarding appointments to senior office.

It said without such information, individuals employed by those bodies may find themselves in breach of the Acts by failing to provide evidence of tax compliance within statutory deadlines.

Commission Chairman Daniel O’Keeffe said currently there is no obligation set out in the legislation for public bodies to inform the commission of appointments.

“While some public bodies are more proactive than others at making such notifications, in some cases the bodies have actually refused to provide the information, citing data protection legislation,” he said.

The report also notes the lack of progress with the Public Sector Standards Bill 2015.

In April 2017, the Bill, which would replace the existing legislative framework regarding ethics, commenced committee stage, where it has since stalled.

The bill would provide for standards of integrity and a code of conduct for all public officials, along with provisions for disclosure of interests and a streamlined system for the investigation of possible breaches by public officials.

Last year, the commission closed 38 complaints in 2017, completed a preliminary inquiry, issued a report into a completed investigation, continued three investigations into other cases of possible non-compliance, and launched a further 41 investigations into non-compliance with the Act’s provisions regarding tax compliance.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
55,497  89
2
Met Eireann says that rain is on the way, but will it stick around for the weekend?
54,681  24
3
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
48,815  0
Fora
1
Kerrygold is being sued over claims its butter doesn't come from grass-fed cows
1,372  0
2
Plans for the new U2 visitor centre in Dublin have been unveiled
570  0
3
'Seriously insolvent' renewable energy group OpenHydro is headed for liquidation
394  0
The42
1
'He was a pure beast of a man and poor Jack was in the wrong place at the wrong time'
50,517  43
2
Ireland storm into Hockey World Cup quarter-finals after sensational win over India
28,306  35
3
As it happened: Dundalk v AEK Larnaca, Europa League second qualifying round
23,445  9
DailyEdge
1
Dr Alex was all Love Island viewers could talk about after last night's Baby Challenge
15,502  0
2
Stanford rapist claims he only wanted 'sexual outercourse' and FYI this needs to be cancelled
5,587  0
3
15 'weird fears' which are absolutely guaranteed to put yours in perspective
4,963  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
Man who launched vicious assault on girlfriend gets suspended sentence
Man jailed for 10 years for infecting two former partners with HIV
GARDAí
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
Man takes bullet to leg after two shooting incidents in 30 minutes in Ballymun, north Dublin
DUBLIN
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded â¬5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
Emma Mhic Mhathúna receives extra portion of settlement to purchase Dublin home close to treatment
4 events for... food and drink fans looking for something special
COURT
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie