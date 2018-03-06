  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 6 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK warns foreign states over Russian ex-spy's suspected poisoning

A former Russian spy and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench in England yesterday.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Mar 2018, 7:35 PM
3 hours ago 27,551 Views 105 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3887354
A forensic tent stands over a bench in Salisbury where the man and woman were found unconscious
Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
A forensic tent stands over a bench in Salisbury where the man and woman were found unconscious
A forensic tent stands over a bench in Salisbury where the man and woman were found unconscious
Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Updated at 7.40pm

BRITAIN HAS WARNED it would respond “robustly” if it emerged that a government was behind the suspected poisoning of a former Russian double agent found unconscious on a street bench in England.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson even suggested England could pull out of the 2018 football World Cup in Russia if it were shown to be behind the incident.

Sergei Skripal was a former colonel in Russian military intelligence who spied for Britain and moved there in a spy swap in 2010. He was found outside a shopping centre along with his daughter Yulia in the southwestern English city of Salisbury on Sunday.

The pair were treated for “suspected exposure to an unknown substance” and are in a critical condition in a local hospital, police said in a statement.

Johnson told the House of Commons that it was too soon to establish the cause of the “disturbing” incident, which caused a major security alert in the normally quiet city.

But he noted “echoes” of the 2006 poisoning in London of Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko. A British inquiry ruled that attack was likely ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

“Should evidence emerge that implies state responsibility, then Her Majesty’s government will respond appropriately and robustly,” Johnson said.

Though I am not now pointing fingers, I say to governments around the world that no attempt to take innocent life on UK soil will go either unsanctioned or unpunished.

Johnson went on, however, to refer indirectly to suspected Russian involvement. If that is confirmed, he said, “it will be difficult to see how UK representation at the World Cup can go ahead.”

Government briefed

Britain’s National Security Council discussed the Skripal affair at a meeting, where Prime Minister Theresa May, Johnson and senior ministers were updated on the ongoing investigation, according to a government spokesman.

The incident has not been linked to terror, but Britain’s national counter-terrorism unit took control of the case today, saying it had the specialist expertise to deal with such “unusual circumstances”.

A cordon remained in place today where Skripal, aged 66, and his 33-year-old daughter were found, while a restaurant on a street nearby, Zizzi, was also closed.

Police earlier revealed that a number of emergency services personnel required medical assessment after the incident, but stressed there was no risk to public health.

UK-Russia tensions

The murder of Litvinenko, an ex-Russian spy killed by radioactive polonium in his tea, led to a major diplomatic split between London and Moscow.

A British inquiry ruled in 2016 that Putin “probably approved” the killing and identified two Russians, Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitri Kovtun, as the prime suspects.

Many MPs warned today of the current threat posed by Moscow, citing its actions in Ukraine and cyber-attacks. There are also tensions over Russia’s role in the Syrian conflict.

The chairman of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, Tom Tugendhat, said the early evidence pointed to Russia’s involvement in the Salisbury incident.

“It is too early to say whether it is certain or not, but it certainly bears all the hallmarks of a Russian attack,” he said.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier today that Russia had no information about the cause of the “tragic situation”.

He said London had not made any requests for assistance in the investigation, but added: “Moscow is always ready for cooperation.”

Lugovoi, who is an MP in the Russian parliament, dismissed suspicions of poisoning as British “phobias”, saying Skripal was of no interest to the authorities.

‘Deja vu’

Skripal was sentenced to 13 years in jail in Russia in 2006 for betraying Russian intelligence agents to Britain’s MI6 secret service.

But he was pardoned before being flown to Britain as part of a high-profile spy swap involving Russia and the United States in 2010.

Igor Sutyagin, who also went to Britain in the swap, said he could not understand why Skripal would be targeted.

“He confessed, was amnestied and had served part of his sentence,” he told Radio Free Europe.

However, Litvinenko’s widow, Marina, told The Times newspaper that the case brought on a “kind of deja vu”.

© AFP 2018, with reporting by Órla Ryan

Read: World War II aircraft carrier found after 76 years

Read: Ex-campaign aide lashes out at ‘stupid’ Trump in series of bizarre interviews

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (105)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I'm devastated': DJ Gareth O'Callaghan reveals he has Parkinson's disease
68,535  33
2
No one seriously injured after bus crash in Dublin city centre
66,930  71
3
Woman found dead in London, husband and children found dead in Sussex
53,902  17
Fora
1
The global head of Michelin reveals how restaurants can win a coveted star
1,182  0
2
Lidl fell foul of advertising rules for failing to reveal Facebook competition winners
255  0
3
Phone network iD Mobile Ireland will shut up shop next month
229  0
The42
1
'The people's game' - A debate about rugby on last night's Against the Head has got people talking
42,652  163
2
Last-gasp Matic stunner sees Man United get out of jail at Palace
32,437  137
3
As it happened: PSG v Real Madrid, Liverpool v Porto, Champions League
31,967  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
Macaulay Culkin spent eight hours shading Oscar attendees on Twitter... it's The Dredge
6,475  0
2
Alicia Vikander definitely didn't want to talk about Michael Fassbender today
4,667  0
3
So, hundreds of people are planning to meet at the Spire to say 'wow' like Owen Wilson
4,291  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after 12-year-old hospitalised following Galway hit and run
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after 12-year-old hospitalised following Galway hit and run
Substantial amount of jewellery stolen from Westmeath store during Storm Emma
Suspected child exploitation: Questioning of men and women continues
DUBLIN
Water pressure to be reduced in greater Dublin area again tonight from 8pm until 6am
Water pressure to be reduced in greater Dublin area again tonight from 8pm until 6am
Dublin-Kerry Croke Park date no longer a double-header because of colleges clash
Lidl reconsidering plan to build bigger shop on Tallaght site
LEO VARADKAR
Taoiseach wants DÃ¡il to sit on Friday to ensure May abortion referendum date isn't jeopardised
Taoiseach wants Dáil to sit on Friday to ensure May abortion referendum date isn't jeopardised
Leo admits 'mistakes were made' and 'controls were too loose' with his communications unit
Just under half of people trust the government
WATER
'Snow tourists' hampering clean-up operation
'Snow tourists' hampering clean-up operation
Why are people without water? Three burst pipes were wasting enough to serve 25,000 people
Water supply to be restricted across greater Dublin area from 7pm tonight - 7am tomorrow

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie