Four men arrested after house of man in his 90s burgled

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested after a burglary in Clare this afternoon.

A man in his 90s was alone in the house on Kildysart Road near Ennis at the time of the burglary.

He was unharmed by the intruders.

The four men were arrested as part of Operation Thor shortly before 4pm and have been brought to Ennis and Shannon garda stations.

Two are aged in their 30s, one is in his 40s and one is in his teens.

This was a joint operation by gardaí from the Limerick and Clare Divisions supported by the Emergency Response Unit as part of ongoing operations targeting travelling criminal groups carrying out burglaries in the region.