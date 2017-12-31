Four young children witness paramilitary style shooting in Belfast house

A 28-YEAR-OLD man was struck over the head and shot in both knees and his right ankle with a handgun in Belfast last night.

It happened at a house in Cavendish Street at around 7.45pm.

A woman was assaulted and four young children witnessed the attack when three men in dark clothes entered the house.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, where he remains. Detective Sergeant Kelly said:

This was a brutal attack in a busy residential area and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence. The residents including young children have been left terrified by these events.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information about this crime or anyone who may be able to help identify the perpetrators.

Information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.