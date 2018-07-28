This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Photos: Thousands look to the skies for Bray and Foynes air shows

Aviation enthusiasts rejoice.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 28 Jul 2018, 6:50 PM
1 hour ago 5,465 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4153332

Foynes Airshow 0015 Patrouille Tranchant Fouga, a Celtic jet team from Brittany, France. Source: True Media

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE braved the day’s windy and wet start to take in the Bray and Foynes air shows.

In Limerick, thousands descended on Foynes for the fifth edition of the show.

The sun came out just in time for this year’s show as the supersonic attack aircraft the Saab Viggen also know as Thunderbolt opened the air show when it shot across the sky to the delight to the crowd below.

The Irish Air Corp also proved a huge hit with the crowd during its inaugural act at the west Limerick show, with two Casas flying in formation, followed by a spectacular display by the PC9s.

Bray Air Display 2018-1591 The Royal Jordanian Falcons at this year's Bray Air Display. Source: Joe Keogh

The Irish Historic Flight Foundation’s flying Chipmunk aircrafts entertained old and young among the crowd, while the striking presence of the DC3 brought some of the more mature viewers back to a golden era in aviation.

Margaret O’Shaughnessy, Foynes Air Show Festival Director described the annual air show as a celebration of the strong and proud aviation history of Foynes, Limerick and the Mid West of Ireland.

Foynes Airshow 0020 Source: True Media

“The Foynes Air Show is a huge undertaking for Foynes and Limerick, but it has proven to be a massive success year on year. It originated as a day for families to enjoy and celebrate Foynes and its place in the aviation world, but has grown to be so much more, while retaining its original aims.

“The Air Show has helped to cultivate a worldwide understanding of Foynes and it’s history, while showcasing what Limerick has to offer as a tourism destination. It is also of huge benefit to the local economy.”

Foynes Airshow 0029 Ken Cusack, Clown Noir at the Foynes Airshow. Source: True Media

In Bray, the Air Corps, the Royal Jordanian Falcons and a host of classic and modern planes and helicopters thrilled those who made their way to the seaside.

