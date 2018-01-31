  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 31 January, 2018
France to crackdown on spread of promotions after Nutella frenzy

A French supermarket chain discounted Nutella by 70% and shoppers went crazy.

By AFP Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 10:59 AM
2 hours ago 7,158 Views 21 Comments
Image: Jens Kalaene via PA Images
Image: Jens Kalaene via PA Images

THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT has implored supermarkets to refrain from the kind of promotional deals that have led to in-store scuffles over cut-price jars of Nutella.

Videos of French shoppers jostling as they tried to grab heavily discounted tubs of the chocolate spread in Intermarche stores have gone viral over the past week.

“I met with the director of Intermarche yesterday,” Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said, as his government prepared to unveil a bill that will tighten rules on supermarket promotions.

“I told him that this must be stopped – we can’t have scenes like this every few days in France,” Le Maire told RTL radio.

Intermarche sparked the shopping frenzy last Thursday when it slashed the price of a 950g pot of Nutella - a favoured breakfast spread in France – from €4.50 to €1.41.

The three-day promotion prompted shoving and even full-blown fights in several stores, with one worker likening the scenes to “an orgy”.

Intermarche apologised to customers, but it has since continued with aggressive discounts on coffee and nappies.

The DGCCRF consumer agency on Monday announced it was launching an investigation into the discounts.

Le Maire urged Intermarche to “stop this kind of promotion”, saying that the pushing and shoving seen as customers clamoured to get their hands on the Nutella tubs must not become “normalised”.

He reminded Intermarche’s management that like other supermarket chains, it had already “signed a deal to no longer carry out these kinds of promotions. They must keep their word”.

Ferrero, the Italian company that makes Nutella, said the discount decision was taken “unilaterally” by Intermarche and risked creating “confusion and disappointment” for consumers.

- © AFP, 2018

