  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 17 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

France hands back Nazi looted art to Jewish family

The family fled to Paris from Germany in 1938 and were forced to sell the 16th painting.

By AFP Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 6:30 AM
5 hours ago 8,105 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3847947
FILE: Paintings looted by Nazis during World War II, are on display at the Louvre museum, in Paris. In a move aimed at returning work of art looted by Nazis during World War II, the Louvre museum has opened two showrooms with 31 paintings on display which can be claimed by their legitimate owners.
Image: Christophe Ena
FILE: Paintings looted by Nazis during World War II, are on display at the Louvre museum, in Paris. In a move aimed at returning work of art looted by Nazis during World War II, the Louvre museum has opened two showrooms with 31 paintings on display which can be claimed by their legitimate owners.
FILE: Paintings looted by Nazis during World War II, are on display at the Louvre museum, in Paris. In a move aimed at returning work of art looted by Nazis during World War II, the Louvre museum has opened two showrooms with 31 paintings on display which can be claimed by their legitimate owners.
Image: Christophe Ena

FRANCE HAS RETURNED three paintings by the Flemish master Joachim Patinir to the descendants of a Jewish family who were forced to sell them as they fled the Nazis.

The Bromberg family fled to Paris from Germany in late 1938 and were forced to sell the 16th-century Triptych of the Crucifixion depicting Christ on the cross the following year, along with several other paintings so they could get to the United States via Switzerland.

The paintings were formally handed over to the descendants of Herta and Henry Bromberg at the Louvre Museum by French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen.

It is the second time in two years that the French state has returned despoiled art to the family.

In 2016 it handed over another 16th-century painting, Portrait of a Man, by one of the followers of Antwerp artist Joos van Cleve.

The Patinir paintings had languished for nearly seven decades unclaimed in the French state collections after they were recovered in Munich after World War II.

Knock-down price

The triptych had been bought at a knock-down price after the German occupation of Paris and was destined for Hitler’s Fuhrermuseum in his home town of Linz in Austria, where he wanted to build “the ideal museum”.

Patinir is regarded as the father of landscape painting, and developed the panoramic style that became a hallmark of the northern Renaissance.

More than 30 looted paintings have been put on display at the Louvre since December to raise public awareness of the issue.

France has stepped up its efforts to returned art looted during World War II to its rightful owners, using geneological experts to trace families.

“It is no longer acceptable to wait for descendants to turn up and ask for the restitution of their family’s art for them to be given their due,” said former culture minister Audrey Azoulay, who now heads UNESCO.

It is thought that up to 100,000 works of art, and millions of books, were stolen from French Jews or Jews who had fled to France before the German occupation.

The Allies found around 60,000 of the missing artworks after the war, and France has been returning works to families since the 1960s — although only 30 were given back up to 1994.

Since then there has been a more concerted effort with a commission of experts, historians and archivists dedicated to resolving the problem since 2013.

- © AFP, 2017

Read: New documentary reveals secrets about a Swiss doctor dubbed ‘one of the worst Nazi figures’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
131,720  62
2
You won't be able to buy a petrol or diesel car in Ireland after 2030
78,975  151
3
Rugby rape trial: Rory Harrison told police alleged victim was 'fixated on' Paddy Jackson
68,600  0
Fora
1
The long-awaited Dart Underground looks to have been delayed again
349  0
2
'When someone with a shotgun asks for your money, you give it over and say don't shoot'
280  0
3
Project Ireland 2040: These are all the key points you need to know
215  0
The42
1
After 64 days at sea ex-Connacht and Leinster lock Browne completes epic row across Atlantic
36,783  19
2
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
31,111  43
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
24,449  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
RuPaul just tweeted as Gaeilge, and people are losing their minds
19,872  4
2
Amy Schumer had a secret wedding over the weekend with a huge celebrity guest-list... it's The Dredge
7,362  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
6,419  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
Four men arrested after man is stabbed in Portarlington
Man in his 20s dies in workplace incident in Kildare
DUBLIN
This 80s footage of Irish teens explaining the difference Goths and Cureheads is amazing
This 80s footage of Irish teens explaining the difference Goths and Cureheads is amazing
Empty lots in cities to be snapped up to help achieve 35,000 new builds a year
Owner receives lifetime ban from having a dog after labrador found in 'cruel' conditions
LEINSTER
Double helping of Scarlets makes Leinster look at the big picture
Double helping of Scarlets makes Leinster look at the big picture
From delivering pizzas to delivering medals: Tadhg Beirne's momentum has been hard-won
Henshaw to miss Leinster's Saracens clash as he's ruled out for up to four months
SHOOTING
Dissident republicans believed to have been behind murder of man in Belfast
Dissident republicans believed to have been behind murder of man in Belfast
Steve Kerr: 'It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death'
Trump promises to tackle mental health, as he condemns Florida shooting as act of 'evil'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie