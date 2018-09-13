This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 14 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spanish parliament approves move to exhume remains of former ruler General Franco

General Franco is buried in a basilica carved into a mountain-face around 50 kilometres outside of Madrid.

By AFP Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 10:08 PM
1 hour ago 7,307 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4234769
The tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco
The tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco
The tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco

SPANISH LAWMAKERS HAVE approved a decree by the Socialist government to exhume the remains of late dictator Francisco Franco from his mausoleum near Madrid.

General Franco, who ruled Spain with an iron fist from the end of the 1936-39 civil war until his death in 1975, is buried in an imposing basilica carved into a mountain-face around 50 kilometres outside of Madrid. 

The decision to move Franco’s remains from the monument was approved by a vote of 172 in favour and two against in a vote today.

164 MPs abstained, including members of the centrist Citizens Party and the conservative Popular Party (PP).

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who came to power in June after toppling his conservative predecessor, made removing Franco’s remains from the grandiose monument in the Valle de los Caidos (Valley of the Fallen) one of his priorities.

“Justice. Memory. Dignity. Today Spain takes a historic step… today our democracy has become better,” he wrote on Twitter.

‘Extraordinary anomaly’

The mausoleum was built by Franco’s regime between 1940 and 1959 – partly by the forced labour of political prisoners – and holds the remains of around 37,000 dead from both sides of the civil war, triggered by Franco’s rebellion against an elected Republican government.

Franco, whose Nationalist forces defeated the Republicans in the war, dedicated the site to “all the fallen” of the conflict in an attempt at reconciliation, but only the graves of of Franco and Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, the founder of the far-right Falangist party which supported Franco, are marked.

Victims’ relatives and activists have campaigned against it because forced labour was used in its construction, and because it keeps Franco’s tomb in a prominent location, near the basilica’s altar.

The site was long used as a place to pay tribute to Franco on the anniversary of his death, but that was stopped by a 2007 law.

Valley of the Fallen in Spain The Valley of the Fallen in Spain Source: DPA/PA Images

Many on the left are repulsed by its existence, comparing it to a monument glorifying Hitler.

Others, often on the right, insist the Valley of the Fallen is just a piece of history whose critics have twisted its true meaning.

In parliament on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo called for the end of the “extraordinary anomaly” of having a former dictator “exalted” in a state mausoleum.

“There will be no respect, no honour, no harmony as long as Franco’s remains are in the same place as his victims,” Calvo said.

She recalled that parliament had already approved a non-binding motion last year wjocj called for Franco’s remains to be removed from the mausoleum, but the motion was ignored by the former conservative government of Mariano Rajoy.

Rajoy’s government condemned Francoism but had blocked previous attempts to exhume the dictator’s bones.

The Socialist government has indicated the body would be exhumed by the end of the year.

Franco’s family has fiercely opposed the decision, which has divided Spain and opened old wounds. 

The family has said it would if necessary “take care” of Franco’s remains which was taken to mean they will take them to a family vault in Madrid.

According to Calvo, if the family refuses to transfer his remains there, the government will pick a spot to rebury him.

The Francisco Franco Foundation, which receives state funding despite some calls to end it, has pledged to legally fight any moves to exhume Franco’s remains.

 © – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Do you support the occupation of vacant properties as a form of protest?
    72,082  268
    2
    		Commissioner says form of garda attire at North Frederick Street protest 'was not correct'
    61,937  135
    3
    		'We're over the moon': Plans to build more than 500 homes near Dublin park rejected
    44,368  117
    Fora
    1
    		A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    717  0
    2
    		Irish Life is worried Amazon's huge data centre in Tallaght could affect its future housing projects
    660  0
    3
    		Ryanair cabin crew are going ahead with 'the biggest strike in the company's history'
    344  0
    The42
    1
    		'I thought football was going to be there forever…then I found out I was pregnant'
    25,579  1
    2
    		15 players from Limerick as 8 counties feature in 2018 All-Star hurling nominations
    22,498  7
    3
    		'He reminds me of the threat that Damian McKenzie brings for the All Blacks'
    22,625  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Monogamy, Mary from Manchester and multiple partners: RTÉ viewers were as baffled as Vogue Williams last night
    11,485  1
    2
    		Which RTÉ Personality Should You Marry?
    7,096  2
    3
    		Jameela Jamil's body-shamer is the physical embodiment of a fear many recognise
    6,230  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Motorist banned from driving for six months and fined €750 for parking in disabled bay
    Three jailed for combined total of over 30 years after carrying out knife and acid robberies in the UK
    GARDAí
    Commissioner says form of garda attire at North Frederick Street protest 'was not correct'
    Commissioner says form of garda attire at North Frederick Street protest 'was not correct'
    Two men released from Garda custody following gun and ammunition seizure at Dublin property
    Gardaí arrest four in crackdown on illegal TV streaming
    HOUSING
    'We're over the moon': Plans to build more than 500 homes near Dublin park rejected
    'We're over the moon': Plans to build more than 500 homes near Dublin park rejected
    FF affordable housing plan aims to give €50k subsidy to help first-time buyers purchase a home
    Men in balaclavas criticised during eviction of activists at occupied Dublin property

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie