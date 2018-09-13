Spanish parliament approves move to exhume remains of former ruler General Franco

SPANISH LAWMAKERS HAVE approved a decree by the Socialist government to exhume the remains of late dictator Francisco Franco from his mausoleum near Madrid.

General Franco, who ruled Spain with an iron fist from the end of the 1936-39 civil war until his death in 1975, is buried in an imposing basilica carved into a mountain-face around 50 kilometres outside of Madrid.

The decision to move Franco’s remains from the monument was approved by a vote of 172 in favour and two against in a vote today.

164 MPs abstained, including members of the centrist Citizens Party and the conservative Popular Party (PP).

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who came to power in June after toppling his conservative predecessor, made removing Franco’s remains from the grandiose monument in the Valle de los Caidos (Valley of the Fallen) one of his priorities.

“Justice. Memory. Dignity. Today Spain takes a historic step… today our democracy has become better,” he wrote on Twitter.

‘Extraordinary anomaly’

The mausoleum was built by Franco’s regime between 1940 and 1959 – partly by the forced labour of political prisoners – and holds the remains of around 37,000 dead from both sides of the civil war, triggered by Franco’s rebellion against an elected Republican government.

Franco, whose Nationalist forces defeated the Republicans in the war, dedicated the site to “all the fallen” of the conflict in an attempt at reconciliation, but only the graves of of Franco and Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, the founder of the far-right Falangist party which supported Franco, are marked.

Victims’ relatives and activists have campaigned against it because forced labour was used in its construction, and because it keeps Franco’s tomb in a prominent location, near the basilica’s altar.

The site was long used as a place to pay tribute to Franco on the anniversary of his death, but that was stopped by a 2007 law.

The Valley of the Fallen in Spain Source: DPA/PA Images

Many on the left are repulsed by its existence, comparing it to a monument glorifying Hitler.

Others, often on the right, insist the Valley of the Fallen is just a piece of history whose critics have twisted its true meaning.

In parliament on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo called for the end of the “extraordinary anomaly” of having a former dictator “exalted” in a state mausoleum.

“There will be no respect, no honour, no harmony as long as Franco’s remains are in the same place as his victims,” Calvo said.

She recalled that parliament had already approved a non-binding motion last year wjocj called for Franco’s remains to be removed from the mausoleum, but the motion was ignored by the former conservative government of Mariano Rajoy.

Rajoy’s government condemned Francoism but had blocked previous attempts to exhume the dictator’s bones.

The Socialist government has indicated the body would be exhumed by the end of the year.

Franco’s family has fiercely opposed the decision, which has divided Spain and opened old wounds.

The family has said it would if necessary “take care” of Franco’s remains which was taken to mean they will take them to a family vault in Madrid.

According to Calvo, if the family refuses to transfer his remains there, the government will pick a spot to rebury him.

The Francisco Franco Foundation, which receives state funding despite some calls to end it, has pledged to legally fight any moves to exhume Franco’s remains.

© – AFP, 2018