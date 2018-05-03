  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 3 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears

A fingerprint expert gave evidence this morning in court.

By Natasha Reid Thursday 3 May 2018, 7:40 PM
57 minutes ago 2,747 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3993309
File photo of Freddie Thompson
File photo of Freddie Thompson
File photo of Freddie Thompson

THE FREDERICK ‘FREDDIE’ Thompson murder trial has heard that his fingerprints were found in two cars that the prosecution says are linked to the killing.

A fingerprint expert gave the evidence to the Special Criminal Court this morning on the second day of the 37-year-old’s trial for the murder of a Dublin shoe shop manager.

Thompson, with an address at Loreto Road, Maryland in Dublin has pleaded not guilty to the murder of David Douglas on 1 July 2016 on Bridgefoot Street in the city.

The 55-year-old was shot dead shortly after 4pm, as he ate a curry in his partner’s shoe shop, Shoestown. He was shot six times to the head, neck and throat. A semi-automatic pistol with its serial number removed was found next to his head.

Judges

The three judges were told yesterday that they would be asked to infer that one of the “many fingers on the trigger” was that of the accused.

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, explained the prosecution case in his opening speech to the non-jury court. He said that four vehicles and their occupants, including Thompson, were operating in concert that day.

Detective Garda Raymond Kane of the Garda Fingerprint Section testified yesterday that he analysed a number of finger and palm marks developed from the four cars.

He told Gillane that he had no doubt that two marks developed from a birthday card found in a blue Mitsubishi Mirage were made by the accused.

He also had no doubt that two marks found on that car’s rear-view mirror were made by Thompson.

He found a further match in another car, a silver Ford Fiesta, and said he had no doubt that Thompson had made the mark found on that car’s rear-view mirror

The court also heard from Garda Ronan Lawlor of the Garda Ballistics Section, who testified that he examined a number of the vehicles.

He told Gillane that among the items recovered were a parking ticket and an inhaler.

Under cross examination by Michael O’Higgins SC, defending, he agreed that the inhaler was perfectly visible with other items on the passenger floor area of the blue Mirage.

He agreed that, if one was involved in criminal activity and left something like that behind, it could be “a bit like a beacon” in connecting that person to the vehicle.

“But not much assistance as to when the inhaler was thrown there?” he asked.

“Correct,” replied Garda Lawlor.

O’Higgins then informed the court that there was a finger mark on the parking ticket, but that it was not his client’s.

Justice Tony Hunt remarked that he didn’t think he would be emphasising it if it was.

“But, we are emphasising that it’s our DNA on the inhaler,” said O’Higgins.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding with Judge Flannan Brennan and Judge Gerard Griffin.

Comments are closed as this case is before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Natasha Reid

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
32-year-old man charged over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
56,319  0
2
Car gets impounded for no tax or insurance - it's picked up by tow truck, and two hours later it's impounded again
54,918  98
3
UK government defeated after Lords vote for powers to reject hard Irish border
54,498  65
Fora
1
One of Ireland's largest developers wants another crack at building 900 homes in south Dublin
518  0
2
A Dublin medtech startup has raised nearly €2m for its Canadian expansion
180  0
3
‘The idea came at the right time - it was just before we were planning to emigrate’
174  0
The42
1
As it happened: Roma v Liverpool, Champions League semi-final
67,479  65
2
Nervy Liverpool prevail after highest scoring Champions League semi-final in history
38,710  123
3
'The risk is huge, but we've got to back ourselves': Ireland's €1 million match
31,075  14
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's brother wrote a letter to Prince Harry telling him not to marry her and it's saltiest thing ever
8,783  1
2
A guy told his date to 'shut up' when she tried to pay on First Dates, and she wasn't a bit impressed
8,316  1
3
The photographer behind Gigi Hadid's latest Vogue cover needs to be cancelled
7,557  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Cambridge Analytica shuts down amid Facebook data crisis
Cambridge Analytica shuts down amid Facebook data crisis
'Common sense prevailed': Proposal to raise digital age of consent to 16 rejected
Poll: Will you use Facebook's new dating service?
COURTS
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears
Court of Appeal upholds decision to allow State to deport man with alleged Islamic terrorism links
Three teenagers sentenced to five years in prison for roles in 'rampage' at Oberstown
HSE
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
Vicky Phelan says CervicalCheck inquiry must be done urgently and in public
How accurate are the CervicalCheck smear tests?
HEALTH
How are abortions carried out?
How are abortions carried out?
There's been a massive drop in young teens smoking in Ireland
Explainer: Do you need to get a repeat smear test?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie