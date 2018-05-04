  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 4 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Witnesses tell Freddie Thompson trial they saw car 'repeatedly crashing' into another car before it was set on fire

Two witnesses gave evidence in court today.

By Natasha Reid Friday 4 May 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,820 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3994771

WITNESSES HAVE TOLD the Frederick “Freddie” Thompson murder trial that they saw one of the four cars allegedly used in the killing repeatedly crashing into another of the cars before one of the occupants set the second car alight.

The man and woman gave the evidence to the Special Criminal Court today on the third day of the 37-year-old’s trial for the murder of a Dublin shoe shop manager.

Thompson, with an address at Loreto Road, Maryland in Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of David Douglas on 1 July 2016 on Bridgefoot Street in the city.

The 55-year-old Douglas was shot dead shortly after 4pm, as he ate a curry in his partner’s shoe shop, Shoestown. He was shot six times to the head, neck and throat. A semi-automatic pistol with its serial number removed was found next to his head.

The prosecution does not argue that Thompson carried out the physical act of killing, but the three judges will be asked to infer that one of the “many fingers on the trigger” was that of the accused.

Four vehicles

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, explained the prosecution case in his opening speech to the non-jury court on Wednesday. He said that four vehicles and their occupants, including Thompson, were operating in concert that day.

The court heard from two people today who witnessed an incident between two of those cars a few days later.

Deivydas Kukanavza testified that he was in a car with his then-girlfriend on the Strand Road in the city on the night of 4 July. He told Gillane that they were sitting facing the sea, when a Mitsubishi car appeared and hit the silver car that was parked behind them.

“It reversed and went in again,” he said, confirming that the Mitsubishi hit the silver car about three times.

Kukanavza got out of his car.

“There was a fella and he was holding a petrol can. Then he just poured around the (silver) car, the petrol,” he said.

“I asked him what’s going on. He didn’t answer me,” he said.

He recalled that the man then ‘lit it’ with a lighter, before running back to the Mitsubishi, which drove off ‘fast’.

Kukanavza said he poured liquid on the flames and waited for the gardaí.

Iveta Sutkote told Gillane that she also saw the Mitsubishi ‘trying to smash’ the unoccupied silver car.

“The Mitsubishi was very fast, going in sideways,” she said, recalling that she had asked her then-boyfriend to get out.

“I thought that somebody might have left the car and went for a walk,” she explained.

She said there were two or three men in the Mitsubishi.

“The third guy just came out of the car and just poured petrol on the car. He had a hood on.”

“I asked him what he was doing,” she said. “He had the canister and poured the petrol on.

He tried to light it up. He did light it up and it was on fire. He just ran. He jumped in the car.”

She said that the Mitsubishi had a 99 TS registration and confirmed that she had noted down the full registration number and given it to the gardaí that night.

She identified both cars from crime scene photographs for the judges.

Pursued

The court heard yesterday that the Mitsubishi was pursued and stopped by gardaí shortly afterwards. There was a smell of petrol from the interior and the two occupants, who are not before the court, were arrested for criminal damage.

The court also heard that Thompson’s fingerprints were found inside.

Gillane described the silver car burnt on Strand Road as ‘the ultimate getaway car’ in his opening speech. The Suzuki Swift had been stolen from Greystones a couple of weeks earlier.

He said the occupants of “the ultimate murder vehicle”, a stolen Mercedes, had transferred to the Suzuki minutes after the killing. The driver of the Mercedes had set his trousers on fire in an attempt to burn the Mercedes, which had brought the shooter to and from the scene.

The trial continues on Tuesday before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding with Judge Flannan Brennan and Judge Gerard Griffin.

Comments are closed as this case is before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Natasha Reid

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Gardaí investigating how pro-life campaign billboard van was allowed to park on Garda property
57,135  189
2
'The nurses asked how we planned to keep him cold. This wasn't something we were prepared for'
41,080  165
3
Donald Trump admits repaying $130k to his lawyer for Stormy Daniels' silence
37,249  84
Fora
1
Here are the priciest - and cheapest - places to rent in Ireland right now
487  0
2
Budget airline Norwegian rejected not one but two takeover offers from Aer Lingus's parent
148  0
3
'On the day I signed the lease, the news that night said the recession had started'
91  0
The42
1
'I'm 100% committed to Ireland... you should want to play for only one country'
46,247  10
2
As it happened: Atletico Madrid v Arsenal, Europa League semi-final
36,372  18
3
Irish FA turn down Cliftonville request and God Save The Queen will be played before tomorrow's cup final
28,456  53
DailyEdge
1
How Well Do You Remember Secondary School Level Shakespeare?
7,109  5
2
James Kavanagh has shared some words of wisdom ahead of this year's Leaving Cert
6,282  4
3
Gigi Hadid responds to Vogue controversy saying her creative control over shoots is 'non-existent'
5,511  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na member appears in court charged with sexual assault of minor
An Garda Síochána member appears in court charged with sexual assault of minor
Witnesses tell Freddie Thompson trial they saw car 'repeatedly crashing' into another car before it was set on fire
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
HSE
Vicky Phelan says HSE has agreed to pay for her clinic trial cancer drug
Vicky Phelan says HSE has agreed to pay for her clinic trial cancer drug
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
Vicky Phelan says CervicalCheck inquiry must be done urgently and in public
GARDAí
Two people injured in stabbing incident in Dublin city
Two people injured in stabbing incident in Dublin city
Appeal for witnesses after 11-year-old boy injured during hit-and-run incident
Garda hospitalised after being stabbed in upper body during incident in Galway
COURT
Ian Bailey's lawyers advise him to take challenge against murder charge to European Court of Human Rights
Ian Bailey's lawyers advise him to take challenge against murder charge to European Court of Human Rights
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears
Court of Appeal upholds decision to allow State to deport man with alleged Islamic terrorism links

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie