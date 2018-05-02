Freddie Thompson was 'one of many fingers on the trigger' in killing of man, court told

THE SPECIAL CRIMINAL Court will be asked to infer that one of the “many fingers on the trigger” in the killing of a Dublin man was that of Frederick ‘Fat Freddie’ Thompson.

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, was giving his opening speech in the 36-year-old’s trial at the non-jury court this morning.

Thompson, with an address at Loreto Road, Maryland, Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of David Douglas on 1 July 2016.

The 55-year-old was shot dead shortly after 4pm in his partner’s shoe shop on Bridgefoot Street in Dublin.

Gillane told the three judges that they would be asked to infer that Thompson and others were acting together in the carefully planned execution of another human being.

“The prosecution does not say he carried out the physical act of killing,” he said.

There was one hand on the gun but many fingers on the trigger, and the prosecution case is that one of those belongs to the accused.

Gillane explained that the prosecution case was that four vehicles and their occupants were operating in concert that day, and that the court would see CCTV footage of their movements.

Burnt out cars

These included the “ultimate murder vehicle” – the Mercedes that transported the shooter to and from the scene. This car was later seen being burnt out, with one of the occupants being burnt in the process.

The other three vehicles included a Ford Fiesta, Mitsubishi Mirage and a Suzuki Swift, the latter was also observed being set alight.

“There was a forensic exam of all vehicles,” Gillane said.

He explained that the State’s case would be that two fingerprints belonging to the accused were on the rearview mirror of the blue Mirage and that two of his finger marks were found on a card in its glove box. Gillane said Thompson’s finger mark was also found on the internal rearview mirror of the Fiesta.

“DNA matching his was found on an inhaler in the blue Mitsubishi and his DNA was also found on an air freshener and hand sanitiser in the Fiesta,” Gillane added.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding with Judge Flannan Brennan and Judge Gerard Griffin. It is expected to last for up to two weeks.

