  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Freddie Thompson was 'one of many fingers on the trigger' in killing of man, court told

David Douglas was murdered on 1 July 2016.

By Natasha Reid Wednesday 2 May 2018, 2:40 PM
1 hour ago 5,661 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3990067
File photo of Freddie Thompson
File photo of Freddie Thompson
File photo of Freddie Thompson

THE SPECIAL CRIMINAL Court will be asked to infer that one of the “many fingers on the trigger” in the killing of a Dublin man was that of Frederick ‘Fat Freddie’ Thompson.

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, was giving his opening speech in the 36-year-old’s trial at the non-jury court this morning.

Thompson, with an address at Loreto Road, Maryland, Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of David Douglas on 1 July 2016.

The 55-year-old was shot dead shortly after 4pm in his partner’s shoe shop on Bridgefoot Street in Dublin.

Gillane told the three judges that they would be asked to infer that Thompson and others were acting together in the carefully planned execution of another human being.

“The prosecution does not say he carried out the physical act of killing,” he said.

There was one hand on the gun but many fingers on the trigger, and the prosecution case is that one of those belongs to the accused.

Gillane explained that the prosecution case was that four vehicles and their occupants were operating in concert that day, and that the court would see CCTV footage of their movements.

Burnt out cars 

These included the “ultimate murder vehicle” – the Mercedes that transported the shooter to and from the scene. This car was later seen being burnt out, with one of the occupants being burnt in the process.

The other three vehicles included a Ford Fiesta, Mitsubishi Mirage and a Suzuki Swift, the latter was also observed being set alight.

“There was a forensic exam of all vehicles,” Gillane said.

He explained that the State’s case would be that two fingerprints belonging to the accused were on the rearview mirror of the blue Mirage and that two of his finger marks were found on a card in its glove box. Gillane said Thompson’s finger mark was also found on the internal rearview mirror of the Fiesta.

“DNA matching his was found on an inhaler in the blue Mitsubishi and his DNA was also found on an air freshener and hand sanitiser in the Fiesta,” Gillane added.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding with Judge Flannan Brennan and Judge Gerard Griffin. It is expected to last for up to two weeks.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Natasha Reid

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
77,386  35
2
'I thought it was a parody': Varadkar reacts to Lord's tweet calling him 'typical Indian'
60,512  107
3
Couple released from Garda custody after apologising for refusing to leave their Dublin home
37,593  61
Fora
1
'The biggest risk I've ever taken? Working directly with my father'
436  0
2
Overseas construction workers are turning down moves to Ireland due to high property prices
286  0
3
Lloyds Pharmacy's refusal to negotiate with trade unionists could spark industrial action
182  0
The42
1
As it happened: Real Madrid v Bayern Munich, Champions League semi-final second leg
45,647  26
2
English Premiership side Sale Sharks set to sign Jackson and Olding
35,624  0
3
'If I can emulate Liam Miller's achievement on Saturday I'll be a very, very happy man'
26,413  5
DailyEdge
1
11 of the gassest reactions to U2 coming out in support of Together For Yes
8,878  2
2
Dear Fifi: Am I an asshole?
6,697  2
3
9 of the sarkiest reactions to Chrissy Teigen not knowing John Legend wrote a SpongeBob song
4,902  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
'Common sense prevailed': Proposal to raise digital age of consent to 16 rejected
'Common sense prevailed': Proposal to raise digital age of consent to 16 rejected
Poll: Will you use Facebook's new dating service?
Facebook sends rival's shares tumbling as it announced 'meaningful, long-term' dating service
COURTS
Freddie Thompson was 'one of many fingers on the trigger' in killing of man, court told
Freddie Thompson was 'one of many fingers on the trigger' in killing of man, court told
Man stole over €14,000 from employer while waiting to be charged over child pornography offences
Couple released from Garda custody after apologising for refusing to leave their Dublin home
GARDAí
Husband arrested over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
Husband arrested over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
Gardaí call in bomb disposal team after suspicious device found in Dublin
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ renew call for help in locating missing 15-year-old boy
Gardaí renew call for help in locating missing 15-year-old boy
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing from Dublin since 12 April

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie