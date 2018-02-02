  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Poll: Should free contraception be introduced in Ireland and, if so, for whom?

The Irish Family Planning Association (IFPA) says there is a ‘compelling rationale’ for the introduction of free birth control for women.

By Cianan Brennan Friday 2 Feb 2018, 9:50 AM
THIS MORNING, HEAD of the Irish Family Planning Association (IFPA) Niall Behan suggested that contraception should be made available for free for Irish women.

Speaking to Newstalk, Behan said there is a ‘compelling rationale’ behind the idea of introducing such free birth control measures.

“What the experts said, of that committee (on the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution), from the World Health Organisation and the other medical expert institutions, they were saying the key issue around abortion is not actually whether our laws criminalise women or restrict access to abortion,” he said.

They said what’s really, really important is that women have access to contraception and good sexuality education.

Cost is generally seen as being the main barrier to the widespread use of contraception in Ireland.

But do you agree with Behan? Or do you think free contraception should be introduced, but for both men and women?

We’re asking: Should free contraception be introduced in Ireland and, if so, for whom?


Poll Results:







Cianan Brennan
COMMENTS (162)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
