Monday 26 February, 2018
13-year-old boy dies after falling from cliff in French Alps

The boy had been skiing with his younger brother.

By Associated Press Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 6:26 PM
10 hours ago 14,940 Views 10 Comments
The boys were found at the foot of a 150-metre cliff in a forest at the Avoriaz ski resort.
Image: Shutterstock/Dennis van de Water
Image: Shutterstock/Dennis van de Water

FRENCH AUTHORITIES SAY a 13-year-old boy has died after falling from a cliff in the French Alps while his 10-year-old brother survived.

Local police said overnight searches by about 30 police and mountain rescue officers led to the discovery of the children early this morning.

They were found at the foot of a 150-metreÂ cliff in a forest at the Avoriaz ski resort.

Local media reported the childrenâ€™s father called police yesterday afternoon after the brothers, who were skiing alone, failed to show up.

The younger brother has been taken to the Thonon-les-Bains hospital. Police say his condition is not life-threatening.

The children were on a family holiday in Avoriaz, near the border with Switzerland.

