Monday 25 December, 2017
150 skiers spent Christmas Eve trapped on lifts in the French Alps

They were all rescued in time for Christmas Day.

By AFP Monday 25 Dec 2017, 11:21 AM
Monday 25 Dec 2017, 11:21 AM
File photo
Image: DPA/PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: DPA/PA Images

AROUND 150 SKIERS in the French Alps were rescued after being trapped for several hours when their ski lift broke down on Christmas Eve.

The rescue operation lasted about two hours, Franck Lecoutre, head of the tourism office in the Chamrousse ski resort, near Grenoble, told AFP.

“They will all be in time for Christmas Eve,” he said, noting that no one had been hurt. The weather was clear for the rescue operation.

The breakdown, whose cause was unknown, occurred around 2pm Irish time on the ski lifts which link the resort of Chamrousse, located at 1,650 metres  above sea level, with the summit of Croix Chamrousse at 2,250 metres. The weather was clear.

The incident affected 70 gondolas, each capable of carrying 10 people, rescuers said.

The operation involved two helicopters, with rescuers lowered on top of the gondolas to help the trapped skiers descend to the slopes with the help of ropes, David Gendre, a member of the rescue team, told AFP.

The Croix de Chamrousse ski lift was set up in 2009 to replace a cable car and two chair lifts.

© AFP 2017.

