This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sacked French woman awarded €10k for discrimination on the grounds of nationality

The woman was accused of making “over familiar” comments to other staff.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 5,498 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4300619
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/g-stockstudio
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/g-stockstudio

A FRENCH WOMAN who worked in a financial role for a Dublin-based company has been awarded €10,000 after the taking her previous employers to court for discrimination on the grounds of nationality.

The woman was sacked in the summer of 2017 after approximately two months at the firm. After she was let go she filed a number of complaints against the company including that she discriminated against because she was French, that she suffered harassment and victimisation and that the company failed to accommodate her disability.

During the first month of her employment the complainant had a number of difficulties with her computer. She said that she could not complete or save her work and, as IT staff were working on her machine for two hours every two to three days, this led to poor performance and accusations that she was taking long breaks.

The woman’s supervisor said she was deleting the formulas in excel and was manually inputting instead which was causing problems. She was also failing to complete tasks.

The computer was eventually replaced a month after the woman started working at the firm. She said that it should have been replaced within the first week.

The supervisor recorded the woman’s breaks after the machine was replaced and found that she continued to take long breaks and the performance issues persisted.

Weight loss

The company accused the woman of being rude and making “over familiar” comments to other staff. This included advising a pregnant colleague about weight loss and criticising the area where her supervisor lived. She was also accused of breaching company policy by contacting clients directly.

The woman suffers from a type of arthritis. She requested a new chair to help manage her disability but alleged that the company made her feel like a burden for doing this. She was then told she could bring in a new chair at her own cost.

The company rejected this version of events saying the woman was given a new chair two days after raising it as an issue and was told she could bring her own chair if she wished.

The woman had not told the company about her condition when she was hired because it does not prevent her from working. The court found that the woman had not been discriminated against for her disability and the complaint failed.

The woman making a phone call in French, time keeping issues, performance, quality of training and a dispute over holiday pay also caused tension between the woman and her employer.

She was dismissed by the company less than two months after she took up the role.

After considering all the evidence the Workplace Relations Commission found that the woman was not afforded fair procedures and was discriminated against on the grounds of nationality because she was treated less favourably than other employees in a similar situation.

The woman’s complaints of disability discrimination, failure to reasonably accommodate a disability, harassment, and victimisation all failed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A mixture of joy and sadness' for family of Gussie Shanahan as gardaí confirm 2001 remains belong to him
    68,566  10
    2
    		Poll: Would you wear a poppy on Armistice day?
    50,736  198
    3
    		As it happened: Áras race enters endgame as all six candidates take part in RTÉ Prime Time debate
    44,009  210
    Fora
    1
    		'They called me a "five-to-niner". I don't believe in work-life balance'
    478  0
    2
    		Center Parcs is planning a €10 million spa for its new Longford resort
    257  0
    3
    		A new report claims Dublin Airport needs a third terminal - but DAA is having none of it
    221  0
    The42
    1
    		McGregor releases statement on 'fair and square' defeat to Nurmagomedov
    48,993  98
    2
    		As it happened: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    34,964  31
    3
    		Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United
    30,651  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The €10 moisturiser that will save your skin this winter is hiding out in health food shops
    6,910  2
    2
    		Amy Schumer hid her pregnancy announcement in a friend's Instagram story... it's The Dredge
    6,233  1
    3
    		The Podge & Rodge Show made its return last night, but what did the nation think of it?
    5,520  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Girl left with scar after falling from climbing frame at Dublin crÃ¨che awarded â¬27,500
    Girl left with scar after falling from climbing frame at Dublin crèche awarded €27,500
    'His dignity was taken in an absolutely savage way': Family's reaction as man sentenced to life in prison for murder
    Irish woman pleads guilty to killing fiancé David Walsh in Sydney
    GARDAí
    Almost 90,000 illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized
    Almost 90,000 illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized
    Man (34) appears in court charged with the murder of Amanda Carroll
    Woman (91) dies after car she was driving hits tree in supermarket car park
    DUBLIN
    Man (23) engaged in âcatfishingâ to lure teenage boys into sharing explicit images and videos
    Man (23) engaged in “catfishing” to lure teenage boys into sharing explicit images and videos
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie