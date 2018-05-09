  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Concern growing for 'fragile' Frightened Rabbit singer who's gone missing in Scotland

Scott Hutchison was last seen in an Edinburgh hotel this morning.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 9 May 2018, 12:13 PM
53 minutes ago
Glastonbury Festival 2016 - Day 1 Scott Hutchison performing at the Glastonbury Festival. Source: PA Images

POLICE IN EDINBURGH are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of the lead-singer of indie rock band Frightened Rabbit, Scott Hutchison.

The 36-year-old is originally from Glasgow but his last known location was leaving the Dakota Hotel in Edinburgh at 1 am this morning.

Hutchison was reported missing by his family and Edinburgh Police have said that concern is growing for his welfare. Hutchison last posted to Twitter before 12 am last night.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the singer is being asked to come forward with police describing him as being 6 ft tall, with a stocky build, dark hair and a thick beard.

When last seen Hutchison was wearing a dark baseball cap, navy blue hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers and white trainers. Police have released a CCTV image of him leaving the hotel.

Posting to Instagram just before 12 pm this afternoon, his brother and bandmate Grant Hutchison wrote:

Has anyone seen my brother/bandmate/best friend? He’s in a very fragile state and has been missing since last night and we’re all incredibly worried. He was in a hotel in South Queensferry and hasn’t been seen or heard from since 1 am. Please repost and share and get in touch if you have any info. His phone is with the police. If somehow you are reading this Scott then can you just let someone know you’re safe please? We love you very much x

PastedImage-15703 Hutchison pictured on CCTV last night. Source: Facebook

“We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward,” Inspector Graeme Dignan from Drylaw Police Station, Edinburgh said this morning.

If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately. I’d also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends, or with police, to let us know he is alright.

PastedImage-45223 An image of Hutchison released by Edinburgh Police. Source: Facebook

Details about how to share information with police are available on this link to the Edinburgh Police Division.

