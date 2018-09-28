'A Supreme Clash' - America's newspapers reflect a nation transfixed by the Ford/Kavanaugh hearing

PEOPLE WATCHED in bars, on public transport and in parked cars. Donald Trump tuned in on board Air Force One.
America stood transfixed yesterday as the dramatic standoff between the president’s Supreme Court nominee and the professor accusing him of sexual assault played out on live television.
Christine Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh of pinning her down and assaulting her at a party when they were teenagers in the 1980s as he and a friend laughed uproariously. Kavanaugh angrily denied the allegations, terming the confirmation process a “disgrace.”
The president reportedly watched almost every minute of the hearing — which stretched over nine hours — starting aboard Air Force One, where all TVs were tuned to the Senate proceedings, and continuing in Washington.
This morning, newspapers across the United States reflected a day that many were describing as ‘historic’.
The New York Times
She Said. Then He said. Now What Will Senators Say?
The Boston Globe
A hearing like no other
The Dallas Morning News
A tearful ‘he said, she said’
The Washington Post
Charges, denials fuel emotional hearing
The Wall Street Journal
Stark Divide, Raw Emotion
USA Today
A Supreme Clash
The New York Daily News
‘It was 100% him’
- With reporting by © – AFP 2018
