Friday 28 September, 2018
'A Supreme Clash' - America's newspapers reflect a nation transfixed by the Ford/Kavanaugh hearing

Images of the pair are ubiquitous across all US media today.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 28 Sep 2018, 12:59 PM
1 hour ago 5,276 Views 14 Comments
PEOPLE WATCHED in bars, on public transport and in parked cars. Donald Trump tuned in on board Air Force One.

America stood transfixed yesterday as the dramatic standoff between the president’s Supreme Court nominee and the professor accusing him of sexual assault played out on live television.

Christine Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh of pinning her down and assaulting her at a party when they were teenagers in the 1980s as he and a friend laughed uproariously. Kavanaugh angrily denied the allegations, terming the confirmation process a “disgrace.”

The president reportedly watched almost every minute of the hearing — which stretched over nine hours — starting aboard Air Force One, where all TVs were tuned to the Senate proceedings, and continuing in Washington.

This morning, newspapers across the United States reflected a day that many were describing as ‘historic’.

The New York Times

She Said. Then He said. Now What Will Senators Say?

 The Boston Globe 

A hearing like no other

PastedImage-41261 Source: Twitter/GlobeArchive

The Dallas Morning News

A tearful ‘he said, she said’

PastedImage-32995

The Washington Post

Charges, denials fuel emotional hearing

PastedImage-17666 Source: Twitter/Wapodesing

The Wall Street Journal

Stark Divide, Raw Emotion

USA Today

A Supreme Clash

The New York Daily News

‘It was 100% him’

PastedImage-72214 Source: Twitter/@NYDailynews

- With reporting by © – AFP 2018 

Rónán Duffy
