  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A Cork Chinese and a Dublin Apache Pizza were both closed over 'rodent droppings' in the kitchen

Four other premises were also closed in February for different reasons.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 1:11 PM
10 hours ago 45,825 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3889898
Evidence of droppings were found by inspectors.
Image: Getty Images
Evidence of droppings were found by inspectors.
Evidence of droppings were found by inspectors.
Image: Getty Images

A DUBLIN APACHE Pizza take away and a Cork chinese restaurant were closed by health authorities because rodent droppings were found in their kitchens.

A total of six closure orders were issued by the HSE in February following inspections by health officers.

Among the business ordered to close immediately were Apache Pizza, 108 Pearse Street, Dublin 2 and Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, 93 Great William O’Brien Street, Blackpool, Cork.

Inspections of both premises led to rodent droppings being discovered and the restaurants being declared “a grave and immediate danger to public health”.

An inspection report of the Pearse Street Apache Pizza restaurant noted the following:

Substantial rodent droppings were present on the floor around the grease trap which is located in the kitchen. The grease trap is in a small cupboard which is not pest proofed.

“The above conditions lead to a serious risk of food being contaminated with pathogenic bacteria, likely to render the food unfit for human consumption,” the report added.

An inspection report of the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant noted similar, it said:

There was a large amount of rodent droppings noted throughout the premises, in particular the seating and dining areas and also the kitchen and storage areas.

“All of the above lead to a grave and immediate danger to public health,” the report added.

Other closures

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said today thar four other premises were closed in February following HSE inspections. They were:

  • Carrickdale Hotel (Closed part: Food area only), Carrickarnon, Dundalk, Louth.
  • Hennessy Garden Centre, (Closed part: Hennessy Garden Centre Café), Carlow Road, Gowran, Kilkenny.
  • China Kitchen, 14 Market Street, Clonmel, Tipperary.
  • Flame Street Food, 38 Washington Street, Cork.

The closure orders were made for varying reasons including that; the premises had not been cleaned in a considerable time, food was stored in dirty containers, a lack of proper hand washing and cleaning and raw and ready-to-eat food prepared on the same counter-top.

Commenting on the latest enforcement orders served on the business, FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said that restaurant owners must prioritise food safety.

“These are basic requirements and there are no excuses for bad practice. Maintaining a food business requires ongoing compliance with food safety and hygiene standards. Non-compliances are not tolerated and breaches of food safety legislation are dealt with to the full extent of food law,” she said.

Details of all the latest enforcement orders can be accessed on the FSAI website.

Read: Food businesses closed due to ‘overflowing human excrement’ and ‘presence of a live rodent’ >

Read: Chewing gum in wraps, a tooth in a takeaway and maggots in mashed potato – over nine food complaints a day in 2017 >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: In a united Ireland, would it be appropriate to change the Irish national flag?
65,607  324
2
We now know who'll be holding onto the Apple billions that are destined for Ireland
58,525  139
3
Porn star sues Trump over non-disclosure agreement - but President denies affair
51,245  64
Fora
1
Salad chain Chopped will fight to stop a prime Dublin outlet being shut down
14,304  0
2
'Not a viable business': Popular Irish YouTube channel Facts will be axed after losing €400k
2,208  0
3
It's 'unlikely' big housebuilders will buy any of the remaining 250 ghost estates
454  0
The42
1
Son of Irish rugby legend Keith Wood scores amazing try to win Munster Junior Cup
24,907  13
2
As it happened: Tottenham v Juventus and Man City v Basel, Champions League last 16
23,997  50
3
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
23,152  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
J-Law called a reality star the C-word and all hell has broken loose...it's The Dredge
9,573  1
2
Conor McGregor went all out on his mam's birthday present this year
5,170  0
3
How Well Do You Remember These Weird TV Cameo Appearances?
4,621  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Judge in test case refuses to grant late bar extension to bar on Good Friday
HSE paramedic 'knocked out' student nurse and 'choked' pregnant woman, court hears
GARDAí
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his 70s at home in Waterford
DUBLIN
Man jailed for 6.5 years for sexual exploitation and defilement of child
Man jailed for 6.5 years for sexual exploitation and defilement of child
A Cork Chinese and a Dublin Apache Pizza were both closed over 'rodent droppings' in the kitchen
Man charged in connection with murder of Michael Barr at Sunset House pub
IRELAND
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Poll: In a united Ireland, would it be appropriate to change the Irish national flag?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie