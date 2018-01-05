3,000 delayed fuel allowance payments to be received next week

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE whose fuel allowance payments were delayed due to a technical glitch will receive their money next week.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) has said the technical issue behind the delay has been resolved.

The 3,000 customers who experienced a delay in receiving their lump sum payment will receive their money early next week.

Customers who receive their lump sum payments electronically or via bank transfer will receive the payment in their accounts on Monday, while post office payments will be available for collection on Tuesday.

The majority of customers who have opted for a lump sum payment have received their payment as expected this week, the DEASP said in a statement. Of a total 340,000 customers in receipt of fuel allowance, 57,000 people opted last year to receive their payments in two lump sums.

The department said it became aware earlier this week of the delay and “wishes to sincerely apologise to all the customers affected”.

“In the meantime, as always, any customer who is experiencing financial hardship due to this delay can of course contact the Department’s Community Welfare Service at their local Department Office or Intreo Centre for assistance,” the statement notes.

€200 million

The DEASP will spend in excess of €200 million on fuel allowance payments for the 2017/2018 fuel season.

This winter season marks the first time customers could opt to receive their fuel allowance payment of €607.50 in two lump sums, as opposed to a weekly allowance. The first lump sum of €292.50 was paid at the start of the fuel season in October and the second €315 is being paid now in January.

A study carried out by the DEASP in 2016 showed that the difference in price for a customer buying between 20 and 25 litres of kerosene was, on average, 11% per litre more expensive than for a customer who bought greater quantities, eg 400 litres.

Meanwhile, people who were in a position to buy multiple bags of coal could in some instances purchase them for up to €3 per bag cheaper.