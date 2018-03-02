  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 2 March, 2018
Funeral services across the country postponed due to weather conditions

Some services are still due to go ahead on Sunday.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 2 Mar 2018, 11:55 AM
8 hours ago 12,413 Views 17 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Kzenon
Image: Shutterstock/Kzenon

MANY FUNERAL SERVICES across the country have been postponed due to the severe weather conditions.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie this morning, Jonathan Stafford of Stafford’s Funeral Homes in Dublin said four services went ahead yesterday, but today’s funerals had to be postponed.

“Yesterday we had planned well for it, we had talked about it earlier in the week, how we were going to manage it, so we didn’t have any problems,” he said. “We were lucky because the roads were gritted and passable. The cemeteries weren’t great now, but Fingal County Council cleaned theirs up and everyone was doing their best.”

“Obviously we had to tell families we wouldn’t be able to do it today and in fairness they were very understandable. Funerals are probably more about the living than the dead sometimes and people want to pay their respects. If they went ahead today only a couple of people would be able to go along.”

The funeral home also works with the Dublin city coroner so some of its staff are on call today.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen for those guys but I doubt they will be out, the emergency services will probably bring anyone into the hospitals today.

On RIP.ie, notices have been posted informing people of postponements elsewhere in the country, including Meath, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Tipperary, Mayo, Cork and Kerry.

They note funeral arrangements have been put on hold until further notice due to current weather conditions and people are advised to check the notices this evening and over the weekend for updates.

Other services that were due to take place today have been moved, with a small number of these masses and burials going ahead on Sunday.

Read: Roof collapse, car fires and trees down – busy night for rescue crews despite weather conditions

Read: 'It will still be a very cold regime': Further severe weather warnings expected over weekend

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

