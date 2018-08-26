This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 26 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Robot referees and genetically engineered 'super athletes': Here's the future of sport

The Sunday Game could look very different ten or twenty years from now.

By Gráinne Loughran Sunday 26 Aug 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,873 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4196939
The VAR or Video Assistant Referee monitor.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
The VAR or Video Assistant Referee monitor.
The VAR or Video Assistant Referee monitor.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

The way we live is changing fast. Every fortnight in our Future Focus series, supported by Volkswagen, we’ll look at how one aspect of everyday life could change in the coming years. This week: sports.

ATHLETICS, GAELIC FOOTBALL, rugby – yeah, they’re great, but what about drone racing? Robotic car rallies? Or genetically enhanced superhuman sports leagues?

The future of sports looks set to be pretty intense. Whether it’s gene-edited athletes, advances in referee technology or lasers – yes, lasers – technology will be playing a part in everything from the stadiums to the sliotars.

This summer we saw the FIFA World Cup setting precedents for soccer and other sports too. Russia 2018 was the first World Cup to use a video assistant referee to offer corrections to the (human) referees.

Although there were a few teething issues with referees unable to make contact with the video ref during some matches due to technical issues, the technology was deemed successful overall. Most likely, it’ll continue to be used and enhanced – potentially until human referees are replaced altogether.

PA-37217205 Waiting on a Video Assistant Referee decision for a penalty during Saudi Arabia V Egypt at Russia 2018.

Ireland on the pitch

Russia 2018 was also the first World Cup to allow electronic performance and tracking systems during matches thanks to a company based in Newry, Co Down (meaning there was at least some Irish representation on the World Cup pitches despite neither ROI or NI making it out of the play-offs…)

Newry-based company STATSports provided both English and Belgian players – as well as teams such as Brazil, Germany, Portugal, Poland, Denmark and Morocco – with its APEX Team Series GPS device throughout the World Cup. The device tracks over 50 metrics, including average metabolic power, fatigue, stress load and impact on left and right side.

STATSports are going from strength to strength across plenty of other sports too, with data tracking set to become a much more intrinsic part of developing game tactics moving forward.

Right now, Fujitsu and the International Gymnastics Association are partnering to build 3-D laser sensors which gather data on gymnasts’ performances. The system is due to be completed in time for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and it will help judges to analyse and score the performances more accurately, potentially eliminating bias.

Rio Olympic Games 2016 - Day Eleven Simone Biles during the final of the Gymnastics Artistic event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Although the system will operate as an assistant to the judges in 2020 rather than sole judge, the prospect of fully-AI scoring and judging panels might not be far behind.

There are countless other sports trackers currently available, such as BoB motion capture technology to help tennis players improve their technique and PIQ Sport Intelligence’s GAIA platform for tracking performance in sports such as boxing, skiing and kite boarding.

All in the genes

It’s not just your ski-jumping ability or your punching speed that’ll feed data collection going forward – there are also highly personalised gene-based forms of data collection in the pipeline which could help to improve your game.

For instance, the RugbyGene project is aiming to identify the genetic underpinnings of elite rugby athlete performance and sports injury. By knowing exactly what genetic sequence makes a rugby player a top class rugby player, we may be able to use gene-testing to single out potential high performers before they ever set foot on a pitch.

But if you don’t have the genes naturally, there’s always editing. Today, gene editing is nearly at the point where it could potentially be used by athletes, but the developments have already caught the attention of WADA, the World Anti-Doping Agency, who this year added “gene editing agents” to its list of banned substances.

Test tube athletes

The CRISPR gene editing technique can be used to remove cells from the body, edit them, and put them back in. China has already begun human trials, and trials in Europe are due to begin towards the end of 2018. At the moment these are focussed on curing disease, but will likely also have a huge impact on sport as athletes could be “created” rather than born.

This could also affect our understanding of athletes and sports in general. Today, some performance enhancers which are injected (such as erythropoietin) can be discovered through blood and urine tests.

But if erythropoietin is being created by the cells themselves through gene therapy, it’s difficult to detect – which may cause problems when it comes to drug testing ahead of sporting events. It’s possible that performance enhancement will become a lot more common, and a lot harder to control.

A Future of Sports report by FutureOf.org in 2016 even went so far as to predict that there will be separate leagues for “natural” and “enhanced” athletes, while safe and detectable performance enhancement drugs will be legalised to certain levels in sport.

shutterstock_1092979016 A urine testing kit in the lab. Source: Shutterstock/BeanRibbon

Getting the edge – legally

Supplements on the other hand may give athletes a legal edge. Researchers at DCU have found a supplement known as a ketone ester which could help fatigued players to make better decisions.

Decision-making in players has been shown to disimprove as a game progresses – but in a study of 11 players, this disimprovement did not take place in athletes who had taken ketone supplements.

Lead Investigator and Associate Professor of Sport and Exercise Physiology at DCU, Dr Brendan Egan, says, “Given that team sports athletes are presented with a multitude of decisions throughout match play, interventions that preserve or improve decision-making could positively influence performance outcomes.”

All in all, the coming years in sports are likely to be busy ones. While athletes and sportspeople change, so too will the sports themselves. Drone racing already exists and the Drone Racing League is broadcast in 75 countries.

As self-driving cars become mainstream in day to day life, Formula 1 racing could become more niche.

And although the world was amazed when a computer beat the chess world champion back in 1997, today Japanese volleyball teams are training against a robot programmed to mimic players’ tactics and figure out how to beat them.

Forget the World Cup, how about a Humans Vs Robots Superleague?

More: Skip leg day because your DNA says so – Hear about the future of fitness in our latest podcast>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Loughran

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    248,679  330
    2
    		As it happened: Pope Francis' official visit to Ireland comes to an end
    124,153  126
    3
    		As it happened: Day 1 of pope's visit comes to an end with Croke Park concert
    120,868  142
    Fora
    1
    		'Precarious work becoming the norm': How a ban on zero-hours contracts may backfire
    696  0
    2
    		Upstart brands are giving Kraft Heinz a run for its money - so it's backing them
    194  0
    3
    		Want to plug the skills and gender gaps? Then double childcare subsidies
    56  0
    The42
    1
    		'I still have really, really bad days now. There are days when I cry. And I'm not ashamed of it'
    50,578  9
    2
    		As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, All-Ireland U21 hurling final
    42,485  23
    3
    		Breaffy duo to join Rochford's Mayo management team for 2019
    22,429  29
    DailyEdge
    1
    		President Trump coloured an American flag incorrectly, and Twitter is in meltdown
    21,576  4
    2
    		8 of the fluffiest coats to get you through autumn/winter snugly
    8,504  2
    3
    		One girl got a selfie with Pope Francis, and it's the highlight of the Papal Visit TBH
    8,055  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Ireland agrees to take in migrants from boat stranded off Italian coast for almost a week
    Ireland agrees to take in migrants from boat stranded off Italian coast for almost a week
    Coveney says pope has recognised 'magnitude' of abuse but action is now needed
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    GARDAí
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    Two women due in court after elite gardaí seized €670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare
    DUBLIN
    âStand For Truthâ crowd marches in silence to remember abuse survivors as the Papal Mass took place
    ‘Stand For Truth’ crowd marches in silence to remember abuse survivors as the Papal Mass took place
    Pope to Irish bishops: Way Church confronts abuse 'can offer an example to society as a whole'
    'We ask pardon for all the abuses' Pope Francis tells Mass in unscripted remarks
    IRELAND
    Opinion: Our Celtic identity might not be what we think it is
    Opinion: Our Celtic identity might not be what we think it is
    Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland
    'You want to put your hand up for a World Cup place' - Byrne's ambition

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie