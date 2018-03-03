This 'future of living' concept has sideways elevators and landing strips for flying cars

A DALLAS ARCHITECTURE firm has presented what it is calling the future of city living.

Humphreys and Partners presented its concept at the the 2018 International Builders’ Show last month. Hypothetically built in Manhattan, the site would feature apartments with gardens, a Hyperloop station and landing pads for flying cars.

While much of that technology is still in concept, the company says that future planning is part of the Pier 2 proposal.

“The mixed-use project is thoughtfully designed with modular and micro units, co-working spaces and every amenity a futuristic apartment dweller needs to thrive: artificial intelligence, drones, home automation, autonomous vehicles, and a variety of activity and wellness centres.”

The base of the two tower design would be a Hyperloop station capable of linking New York and Washington DC by a 30 minute trip, with automated parking systems, full-service bike stations, and energy-generating walkways also part of the design.

The design also proposes sideways elevators and landing pads for drones.

“Two platforms at a lower and upper concourse connect both towers and house the amenities which host a variety of residential services such as a pet spa, pool area, fitness and wellness centers, restaurants, drone landing areas and more. Horizontal and vertical elevators will run back and forth within the lower platform, adding a sense of ease and quickness never before seen in a multifamily concept.”

Because the design is modular and built elsewhere before being shipped to the site, the architects say it would cut one third of the time and 20% of the cost from the construction. These savings would be passed on to buyers, they say.

The building is also designed to be sustainable, using wind and tidal energy as well as a special type of glass.

“Units will use Photovoltaic glass, a dynamic window option that saves electrical consumption in the summer and winter by up to 34%. Wind turbines churn under the upper platform and create energy for homes that also decrease the building’s carbon footprint. Other energy efficient sources include solar panels, Tesla energy via Powerwall, tidal power using the currents for the Hudson River and vertical farming for food production without pesticides.”

While the company says Pier 2 is a concept, it adds that it is a look at how these types of buildings may be designed.

“It’s not about what’s happening today but what’s going to happen tomorrow. Pier 2 not only defies conventional multifamily design, but represents the answer to the question of what’s next.”