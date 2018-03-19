  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 19 March, 2018
Can you trick your tastebuds with music? Find out in TheJournal.ie's brand new podcast

In episode one of Future Stories, we visit an Irish restaurant where sound and visuals take a front seat.

By TheJournal.ie Team Monday 19 Mar 2018, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,201 Views No Comments
Image: Terry McDonagh for Hang Dai/TheJournal.ie
AT THEJOURNAL.IE, WE’VE built a reputation on trusted storytelling, innovation and inspiration.

Every day, we bring you the news that matters, reaching you wherever you are. Our focus on getting to the heart of a story has made us Ireland’s main online news source, according to the Reuters Institute.

Now we’re launching a brand new platform in the form of our first ever podcast. Brought to you by TheJournal.ie and Volkswagen, Future Stories is our monthly take on what the future might look like, one topic and one episode at a time.

This month, eating with your eyes and ears – and a look at the future of taste.

Can you make a dessert seem sweeter just by serving it on a different coloured plate? Does wine seem more flavoursome when you’re listening to classical music? And is it really possible to trick your brain into thinking stale crisps are fresh?

We dive into what’s next for taste, heading to Dublin’s Hang Dai Chinese, where music and lighting play as much of a part in the dining experience as the food does.

Plus, we speak to Professor Barry Smith, the founding director of the Centre for the Study of the Senses at the University of London and one of Europe’s leading voices on the science of taste.

Want to listen? Check out episode one below, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts here for updates on all our new episodes.


Source: Journal Media/SoundCloud

The Future Stories podcast runs alongside our fortnightly editorial series, Future Focus, in partnership with Volkswagen.

About the author:

TheJournal.ie Team

