Can you trick your tastebuds with music? Find out in TheJournal.ie's brand new podcast

This month, eating with your eyes and ears – and a look at the future of taste.

Can you make a dessert seem sweeter just by serving it on a different coloured plate? Does wine seem more flavoursome when you’re listening to classical music? And is it really possible to trick your brain into thinking stale crisps are fresh?

We dive into what’s next for taste, heading to Dublin’s Hang Dai Chinese, where music and lighting play as much of a part in the dining experience as the food does.

Plus, we speak to Professor Barry Smith, the founding director of the Centre for the Study of the Senses at the University of London and one of Europe’s leading voices on the science of taste.

