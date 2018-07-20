Poll: Should the GAA allow the Liam Miller match to be played at PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh?

SHOULD THE LIAM Miller tribute match be played at PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh, despite it contravening GAA rules?

The former Republic of Ireland footballer died of pancreatic cancer earlier this year, aged 36. A charity match is scheduled for 25 September to raise funds of Millerâ€™s family;Â Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, and Damien Duff are to take part in the event.

But, as reported yesterday, the match has been refused permission to be held at PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh. The Cork County Board prohibited the use of the ground under the GAAâ€™s controversial Rule 42, which bans the use of stadiums for other codes.

So weâ€™re asking you: should the GAA make an exception and allow the Liam Miller tribute match to be played in PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh?

