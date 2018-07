Poll: Should the GAA allow the Liam Miller match to be played at PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh?

SHOULD THE LIAM Miller tribute match be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, despite it contravening GAA rules?

The former Republic of Ireland footballer died of pancreatic cancer earlier this year, aged 36. A charity match is scheduled for 25 September to raise funds of Miller’s family; Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, and Damien Duff are to take part in the event.

But, as reported yesterday, the match has been refused permission to be held at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Cork County Board prohibited the use of the ground under the GAA’s controversial Rule 42, which bans the use of stadiums for other codes.

So we’re asking you: should the GAA make an exception and allow the Liam Miller tribute match to be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh?