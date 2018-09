TOMORROW IS ALL-Ireland football final day, with Dublin set to lock horns with Tyrone for the second time in this year’s championship.

A heavily fancied Dublin team are tipped to make it four-in-a-row, with a formidable task facing the Ulstermen in Croke Park tomorrow.

With that in mind, here’s an All-Ireland themed quiz (with tomorrow’s participants in mind) to sink your teeth into before the big game.