  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galaxies grow bigger and puffier as they age, new study finds

“This is the first time we’ve shown shape and age are related for all kinds of galaxies.”

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,706 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3977294
Image: Avigator Thailand via Shutterstock
Image: Avigator Thailand via Shutterstock

GALAXIES GROW BIGGER and puffier as they age, a new study has found.

Stars in a young galaxy moved in an orderly way around the galaxy’s disks, much like cars around a racetrack, co-researcher Matthew Colless said.

The study was conducted by researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) and the University of Sydney.

“All galaxies look like squashed spheres, but as they grow older they become puffier with stars going around in all directions,” Colless said.

“Our Milky Way is more than 13 billion years old, so it is not young anymore, but the galaxy still has both a central bulge of old stars and spiral arms of young stars,” he said.

To work out a galaxy’s shape, the research team measured the movement of stars with an instrument called Sami on the Anglo-Australian Telescope at the ANU Siding Spring Observatory.

They studied 843 galaxies of all kinds, with a hundred-fold range in mass.

The study, which is published in Nature Astronomy, was funded by Astro 3D at ANU and the ARC Centre of Excellence for All Astrophysics at the University of Sydney.

Lead author Dr Jesse van de Sande, from the University of Sydney and Astro 3D, said that it was not obvious that galaxy shape and age had to be linked, so the connection was surprising and could point to a deep underlying relationship.

“As a galaxy ages, internal changes take place and the galaxy may collide with others,” Dr van de Sande said.

“These events disorder the stars’ movements.”

Co-author Dr Nicholas Scott, from the University of Sydney and Astro 3D, said scientists measured a galaxy’s age through colour.

“Young, blue stars grow old and turn red,” he said.

When we plotted how ordered the galaxies were against how squashed they were, the relationship with age leapt out. Galaxies that have the same squashed spherical shape, have stars of the same age as well.

Dr van de Sande said scientists had known for a long time that shape and age were linked in very extreme galaxies – flat ones and very round ones.

“This is the first time we’ve shown shape and age are related for all kinds of galaxies, not just the extremes – all shapes, all ages, all masses,” he said.

University of Sydney co-author Dr Julia Bryant said the team was still searching for the simple, powerful relationships like shape and age that underlie a lot of the complexity scientists see in galaxies.

“To see those relationships, you need detailed information on large numbers of galaxies,” she said.

The Anglo-Australian Observatory (AAO) is building Sami’s successor instrument, Hector, which is designed to observe 100 galaxies at a time.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man who had sex with his manager loses claim over his contract not being renewed
51,675  0
2
Shipwrecks from WWI and the Spanish Armada can be found on this new interactive map
47,099  27
3
Man who stole over €5,200 worth of diesel from Applegreen station gets four-and-a-half years
38,570  64
Fora
1
A worker 'wracked with guilt' after sex with his manager has lost his unfair dismissal case
775  0
2
This Voxpro exec is bringing the self-driving car industry to Achill Island for 'the craic'
211  0
3
Here's what small firms need to do to boost their chances of getting a loan approval
82  0
The42
1
Seven-try Connacht rout Leinster on fitting farewell bash for John Muldoon
39,638  133
2
'I can't wait to pull on the Leinster jersey. It feels good to be a rugby player again'
32,565  4
3
Ulster's Pro14 play-off hopes over after Thomond Park stalemate with Munster
27,977  86
DailyEdge
1
Here's what people on Twitter were saying about last night's referendum debate on the Late Late Show
16,301  7
2
Kim Kardashian told Ellen that Tristan cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant is 'so f**ked up'
10,160  0
3
12 tweets that prove Aisling Bea is Kildare's best export
8,589  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge who jailed grandfather for rape calls sentencing guidelines 'somewhat bizarre'
Judge who jailed grandfather for rape calls sentencing guidelines 'somewhat bizarre'
Man accused of attempted murder of wife with hammer found not guilty by reason of insanity
Court descends into chaos as bank accuses Dublin couple of failing to vacate their home
GARDAí
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
Teenager (18) dies in Cavan car crash
Have you seen this teenager? Noel Mackin has been missing from Monaghan for the past 12 days
CANCER
'I'm sorry recent events caused distress' - Clinical Director of Cervical Check steps down
'I'm sorry recent events caused distress' - Clinical Director of Cervical Check steps down
WATCH: Take a tour of Dublin's newest hospice, which 'feels more like a hotel'
Simon Harris says the State will pay for women to have a repeat cervical screening
ABORTION
Savita Halappanavar: Her tragic death and how she became part of Ireland's abortion debate
Savita Halappanavar: Her tragic death and how she became part of Ireland's abortion debate
Dublin City Council directs 'The Question of the Eighth' event be cancelled at literature festival
Explainer: Here's what the proposed legislation says about abortion up to six months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie