Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Batch of Galaxy bars and Maltesers recalled over salmonella fears

The batch was accidentally placed on the market.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 22 Jan 2018, 10:17 PM
9 hours ago 24,539 Views 30 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/chrisdorney
Image: Shutterstock/chrisdorney

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) announced today that Mars Ireland has recalled a batch of its products due to salmonella fears.

In June of last year, the company recalled the potentially contaminated batch.Â Two pallets of the implicated products were on hold with an Irish distributor awaiting destruction but were placed on the market accidentally.

The FSAI said that the consumption of these products could cause salmonellosis. Symptoms can include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever. There have been no reports of any illnesses so far.

Environmental Health Officers have been orderedÂ to check businesses to determine if the implicated batches are on sale.

Food businesses are requested to remove the affected batch of the two products from sale and clearly display a point-of-sale notice informing customers not to eat them.

The affected batch codes are:

  • 720B1SLO00, best before 13.05.2018 (Galaxy);
  • 720A1SLO00, best before 13.05.2018 (Maltesers)

