'Absolutely crazy': Celebrations as Galway hospital syndicate scoops €500,000 lotto prize

A SYNDICATE OF hospital workers have been revealed as the winners of last night’s €500,000 EuroMillions prize.

The 18 person group, who call themselves the ‘Lovely ladies’ syndicate, is made up of administrative staff at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

They celebrated their winnings at the hospital earlier today.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought yesterday at the Oasis Shop on the hospital grounds. Each member of the group will take home around €27,000.

“This is absolutely crazy! Since we opened the doors this morning, we have been inundated with well-wishers and hopeful customers who are checking their tickets! We are genuinely over the moon for whoever the winner is,” Trish O’Donoghue, the store’s manager, said.

As a hospital store, all of our customers will be directly associated with the hospital, either as patients, visitors or members of staff. It’s an amazing feeling that we can bring so much joy to the winners with this win.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticket has been verified and arrangements are now being made for them to collect their prize.

There was no winner of the Tuesday’s EuroMillions €115 million jackpot which means that Friday’s jackpot is worth €130 million.