Thursday 29 March, 2018
Motorway closed in both directions after multi-car crash in Galway

It’s understood no one was seriously injured.

By Sean Murray Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 7:51 PM
42 minutes ago 7,535 Views 10 Comments
A NUMBER OF people have been taken to hospital after a multi-car crash in Galway this evening.

Up to 12 cars were involved in the crash, which occurred this evening on the M6 in Ballinasloe.

It is understood that none involved sustained any serious injuries.

A garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: â€œThere seemed to be a heavy downpour of hail stones on the M6 at aboutÂ 5pm.

4 vehicles on one side of motorway and 8 vehicles on the other [were involved in the crash]. [There were] no serious injuries â€“ a number of people removed to Portiuncula Hospital with minor injuries.

Units from the gardaÃ­, fire brigade and ambulance service attended the scene.

The M6 was closed in both directions between J14 and J15 at Ballinasloe following the crash.

As a result, traffic was very heavy on the Dublin Road in Ballinasloe Town.

