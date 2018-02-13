  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí advise students to be 'streetwise' ahead of Donegal Tuesday

NUI Galway and Galway Mayo Institute of Technology have distanced themselves from the event since 2011.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 6:10 AM
2 hours ago 14,182 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3848730
Image: City Taxis
Image: City Taxis

GARDAÍ ARE ADVISING students to plan ahead and be “streetwise” ahead of Galway city’s “unofficial” Rag Week.

Rag Week, or “raising and giving” week, is a series of social events that aim to raise money for charities and not-for-profit organisations.

The Tuesday of Galway city’s Rag Week is dubbed ‘Donegal Tuesday’ with some students dressing in the county’s green and gold colours.

Rag Week is organised annually in a number of universities across the country, but due to frequent anti-social behaviour associated with the event in Galway city, colleges have disassociated themselves from that particular event.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a spokesperson for NUI Galway said that while there hasn’t been a Rag week since 2011, “there may be independently held events aimed at young adults, including students, as is the case throughout the year”.

Along with the wider city community, the University encourages responsible behaviour from organisers and participants.

Galway Mayo Institute of Technology said it hasn’t been associated with the event for years.

When asked if it had advice for those attending Rag Week this year, An Garda Síochána said that they would encourage people to be “streetwise”.

“Planning is key to having a good night out. Arrange transport to and from events in advance. Let someone know where you are going and when you’ll be back. Avoid walking alone and in dark places.

“Be wary of your surroundings and mind your property. Never attempt to reason with drunk or aggressive people. Walk away and look for help.”

On last year’s Donegal Tuesday, people began queuing into The Hole in the Wall bar from midday.

When asked whether additional resources had been allocated to the city ahead of this year’s event, An Garda Síochána said:

“Local Garda Management closely monitors the allocation of all resources in the context of crime trends, policing needs and other operational strategies in place on a district, divisional and regional level, to ensure optimum use is made of Garda resources, and the best possible Garda service is provided to the public.”

During unofficial Rag Week celebrations in 2013, a number of people were arrested in the city and video footage showed large noisy crowds and some topless men climbing up lampposts.

In 2014, gardaí shut down an event at a night club after a crush outside the venue.

Read: Galway gardaí warning to rag week revellers as they start early on ‘Donegal Tuesday’

Read: Student defends Donegal Tuesday to Joe Duffy: ‘February is the drinking month’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rugby rape case: Alleged victim denies she 'had sex with a number of men' after going to home uninvited
107,860  0
2
Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by pack of lions in South Africa
104,709  211
3
All flights in and out of London City Airport cancelled after discovery of World War II bomb nearby
64,073  9
Fora
1
Poll: Do you think the planned €850m Cork-Limerick motorway is a good idea?
710  0
2
Here's what we know so far about the plan to sell Ireland's oldest stockbroker
178  0
3
The former chairman of Irish Nationwide has been given a €20,000 fine
126  0
The42
1
French rugby players questioned as witnesses by Scottish police at Edinburgh Airport
43,137  12
2
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
38,102  62
3
Henshaw ruled out of Six Nations but Furlong looks good for Wales
30,721  60
DailyEdge.ie
1
Love Actually fans just discovered a mind-blowing age gap between two characters
14,104  2
2
What Percent Daniel O'Donnell Are You?
8,335  2
3
Brooklyn Beckham's after getting a massive tattoo for his mam Victoria... It's the Dredge
7,257  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
Man followed foreign student home on bus and raped her in her hallway, court hears
Rugby rape case: Alleged victim denies she 'had sex with a number of men' after going to home uninvited
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue
Gardaí seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue
Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing man (51)
Man dies after his car crashes into a tree in Co Louth
DUBLIN
'It's a silent dressing room' - Historic win for Dublin but disappointment overrules
'It's a silent dressing room' - Historic win for Dublin but disappointment overrules
Two handguns, ammo and cannabis seized at Finglas house
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
FRANCE
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
French rugby players questioned as witnesses by Scottish police at Edinburgh Airport

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie