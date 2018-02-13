Gardaí advise students to be 'streetwise' ahead of Donegal Tuesday

GARDAÍ ARE ADVISING students to plan ahead and be “streetwise” ahead of Galway city’s “unofficial” Rag Week.

Rag Week, or “raising and giving” week, is a series of social events that aim to raise money for charities and not-for-profit organisations.

The Tuesday of Galway city’s Rag Week is dubbed ‘Donegal Tuesday’ with some students dressing in the county’s green and gold colours.

Rag Week is organised annually in a number of universities across the country, but due to frequent anti-social behaviour associated with the event in Galway city, colleges have disassociated themselves from that particular event.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a spokesperson for NUI Galway said that while there hasn’t been a Rag week since 2011, “there may be independently held events aimed at young adults, including students, as is the case throughout the year”.

Along with the wider city community, the University encourages responsible behaviour from organisers and participants.

Galway Mayo Institute of Technology said it hasn’t been associated with the event for years.

When asked if it had advice for those attending Rag Week this year, An Garda Síochána said that they would encourage people to be “streetwise”.

“Planning is key to having a good night out. Arrange transport to and from events in advance. Let someone know where you are going and when you’ll be back. Avoid walking alone and in dark places.

“Be wary of your surroundings and mind your property. Never attempt to reason with drunk or aggressive people. Walk away and look for help.”

On last year’s Donegal Tuesday, people began queuing into The Hole in the Wall bar from midday.

When asked whether additional resources had been allocated to the city ahead of this year’s event, An Garda Síochána said:

“Local Garda Management closely monitors the allocation of all resources in the context of crime trends, policing needs and other operational strategies in place on a district, divisional and regional level, to ensure optimum use is made of Garda resources, and the best possible Garda service is provided to the public.”

During unofficial Rag Week celebrations in 2013, a number of people were arrested in the city and video footage showed large noisy crowds and some topless men climbing up lampposts.

In 2014, gardaí shut down an event at a night club after a crush outside the venue.