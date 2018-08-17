This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should gambling firms be able to sponsor sporting organisations/events?

The FAI is said to be considering cutting ties with betting firm, Ladbrokes.

By Sean Murray Friday 17 Aug 2018, 8:19 AM
59 minutes ago 4,145 Views 16 Comments
FAI CEO John Delaney said the matter of gambling sponsorship would be debated.
Image: John Dorton/PA Images
FAI CEO John Delaney said the matter of gambling sponsorship would be debated.
FAI CEO John Delaney said the matter of gambling sponsorship would be debated.
Image: John Dorton/PA Images

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland (FAI) is set to debate cutting ties with gambling firms.

The Irish Independent reported this morning that FAI chief executive John Delaney has said a “fair debate” will be had on the topic, taking into account the revenue that can be generated and put to good use by sponsorship in this area.

Earlier this year, the GAA voted to ban sponsorship deals with gambling companies, with Connacht GAA’s Mick Rock saying sport today is “besieged by gambling”.

President Michael D Higgins recently called for gambling adverts in sport to be banned but bookmakers said this would not be practical, with Irish Bookmakers Association chair Sharon Byrne commenting that the “responsible industry” ensures that adequate services are available for people if gambling is becoming an issue.

So, today we’re asking you: Should gambling firms be able to sponsor sporting organisations/events?


Poll Results:






