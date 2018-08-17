Poll: Should gambling firms be able to sponsor sporting organisations/events?

FAI CEO John Delaney said the matter of gambling sponsorship would be debated.

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland (FAI) is set to debate cutting ties with gambling firms.

The Irish Independent reported this morning that FAI chief executive John Delaney has said a “fair debate” will be had on the topic, taking into account the revenue that can be generated and put to good use by sponsorship in this area.

Earlier this year, the GAA voted to ban sponsorship deals with gambling companies, with Connacht GAA’s Mick Rock saying sport today is “besieged by gambling”.

President Michael D Higgins recently called for gambling adverts in sport to be banned but bookmakers said this would not be practical, with Irish Bookmakers Association chair Sharon Byrne commenting that the “responsible industry” ensures that adequate services are available for people if gambling is becoming an issue.

So, today we’re asking you: Should gambling firms be able to sponsor sporting organisations/events?

