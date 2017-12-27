  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Quiz: How well do you know Game of Thrones?

You know nothing, Jon Snow.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 9:00 PM
5 hours ago 20,145 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3735161

IT PROBABLY ISNâ€™T too inaccurate to guess that a Game of Thrones boxset was in many a Christmas stocking this year, as the popular HBO show has earned popular and critical acclaim in recent years.

Finishing on a (bit of a) cliffhanger in the seventh series, it may not be till 2019 until we find out what happens to all of the heroes, anti-heroes and outright villains in the show.

You may know your Starks from your Lannisters, but what about your Baratheons from your Cleganes?

Find out with this quiz (WARNING: There may be spoilers aheadâ€¦)

An easy one first: Who's this?
GOT/Youtube
Brann
Brian

Bronn
Boris
Who made this extraordinary pronouncement in Season 3? "Chaos isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder. Many who try to climb it fail and never get to try again. The fall breaks them. And some, are given a chance to climb."
Shutterstock
Varys
Littlefinger

Cersei Lannister
Robb Stark
Who won in the duel between Brienne of Tarth and the Hound?
GOT/Youtube
Brienne of Tarth
The Hound
Daenerys' dragons are called: Drogon, Viserion and...?
GOT/Youtube
Rhaegal
Aegon

Jorah
Smaug
Who orchestrated the killing of King Joffrey?
GOT/Youtube
Littlefinger
Arya Stark

Jaime Lannister
Olenna Tyrell
What was the name of the woman that Robb Stark fell in love with?
GOT/Youtube
Joyeuse Frey
Talisa Maegyr

Lysa Arryn
Yara Greyjoy
Who's this loyal vassal of Jon Snow?
GOT/Youtube
Samwell Tarly
Alliser Thorne

Mance Rayder
Eddison Tollett
Which of these didn't die in the Great Sept explosion?
GOT/Youtube
Tommen Baratheon
Margaery Tyrell

The High Sceptre
Loras Tyrell
Who did Tyrion say this to: "Threaten me again, and I will have you thrown into the sea"?
GOT/Youtube
Jaime Lannister
Sansa Stark

Varys
Littlefinger
What was the name of the woman who kept telling Jon Snow he knows nothing?
GOT/Youtube
Ygritte
Catleyn
Answer all the questions to see your result!
GOT/Youtube
You scored out of !
Tyrion
You're pretty much always right. Good job.
Share your result:
GOT/Youtube
You scored out of !
Sansa Stark
Against all odds, you've managed to turn things around.
Share your result:
GOT/Youtube
You scored out of !
Littlefinger
You thought you had it all figgered out, didn't you?
Share your result:
GOT/Youtube
You scored out of !
Eddard Stark
We thought you'd be the star, but then look what happened.
Share your result:

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

