Gardaí want to speak to woman who stopped with a man in a serious condition on Saturday night

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to come forward after an injured man was found on Firhouse Road in Dublin on Saturday night.

The man in his 30s was discovered by a passer-by at around 8.15pm and was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he is in a serious condition.

At this stage of the investigation, gardaí believe the man received his injuries as a result of an accidental fall.

Gardaí say they would particularly like to speak to a woman who stopped at the scene to help but left before gardaí arrived.

She is described as being in her late 30s or early 40s with blonde hair. She was driving a large black saloon car, possibly a Hyundai.

It’s understood that the woman had a child with her in the car.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500.